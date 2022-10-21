Community Development Agency discusses plans for potential strip mall at former Roof Pros site

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Community Development Agency discussed plans for potential strip mall at the former Roof Pros site along Highway 30 during their meeting on Monday, Oct. 17.

The city purchased the lot at 210 W. 5th St. in July 2015, which was formerly owned by Roof Pros. A fire had destroyed the old lumber building in March 2015 and the company decided not to rebuild.

The last building on the site was torn down in February 2020 to prep the site for redevelopment. The city had found no feasible way to reuse the location.

Redevelopment may be coming in the future, as City Manager Joe Pepplitsch discussed with the CDA. City staff has been working with designers to create draft site plans for a strip mall located on the property.

Pepplitsch said the concept would be for the shell of the building to be constructed and then allow businesses or developers to purchase the units.

He noted many developers lack the funds to construct the building but may be interested in purchasing a space if it is available.

The draft plan shows a 250 foot long, 65 foot deep building with 25 foot bays and 1,600 square feet per unit. Pepplitsch noted how the traffic flow is handled will dictate how the parking lot and access points are laid out.

Constructing a building like this would be a step on the process of revitalizing the downtown area. Pepplitsch noted it can be difficult to revitalize the core of a downtown area, often people are looking for office space and that can be difficult to find in a traditional, historical downtown.

Giving the difficulty with the core area, projects can be done on the perimeter of the downtown area.

For a conceptual example of the project, Pepplitsch pointed to the 14th St. strip mall in Kearney. There is parking space in the front and loading space in the back, similar to what is being thought of for the Lexington space.

CDA member Seth McFarland spoke in favor of the idea and said that anything that could be done to improve the corridors of travel through Lexington, including Highway 30, would be a “golden opportunity.”

Pepplitsch said he would return at a later meeting with a cost estimate for the project so further discussions could be had.

The last agenda item was a redevelopment plan for Redevelopment Area Six in Lexington.

The redevelopment area is roughly the area north of Highway 30, west to Airport Road, south of 13th St. and tracing west along Liberty Dr. and Erie St. It leaves out the Eagle Run Apartment area.

“The Redevelopment Area, located north of Highway 30, equals an estimated 76.2 acres and contains a single-family, commercial and public properties as well as undeveloped tracts of land. Approximately 56.6 acres or 74 percent of the Area is outside the Corporate Limits of Lexington, approximately 15.3 acres or 20.1 percent of the Area consists of public properties,” according to the plan.

Pepplitsch said the CDA had previously seen and approved the blight and substandard study of the area. Due to changes by the state legislature, the CDA has to go through a separate process for the development plan.

Like the blight study, it will have to be approved by the CDA, go to the Planning Commission for their recommendation, going to the city council for their decision, before returning to the CDA a final time for their approval.

The CDA approved the redevelopment plan.