Community Development Agency considers three 30 unit apartments development plan

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Community Development Agency considered approval of a housing redevelopment project behind Bob’s True Value during their meeting on Monday, July 18.

The proposal was presented by R. Perry Construction, Inc., who plan to construct an apartment complex consisting of three, 30 unit, apartment buildings on the six acre property to the west of the Bob’s True Value and north of Prospect Road.

There would be a total of 90 units, a clubhouse and pool facilities constructed in this first phase of the project, according to the redevelopment plan. Some of the units will include one, two or three bedroom apartments, City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said

The plan shows the area being accessed by extensions from Plum Creek Parkway to the east and Adams St. from the west.

Pepplitsch said Perry Construction has future phases planned for the area if the units are purchased. He noted the business has been active in the Sioux City and Wakefield areas, constructing workforce housing.

“The community needs housing terribly,” Pepplitsch told the CDA members.

The total cost for the first phase of the project is $14,013,373.00 and Perry Construction is requesting $2,901,000.00 in tax increment financing (TIF) from the city.

“The project would not proceed but for the use of TIF because of the costs of the public infrastructure, construction of utilities and detention, site grading, dirt work, rising materials costs, and rising interest rates, among others,” the redevelopment plan states.

Looking at the impacts of the project, Pepplitsch said due to the need for housing, this won’t necessarily increase the community population, but provide different housing options for people living in the area already.

Pepplitsch said of the need for housing, “the demand does not look to be slowing down.”

To get this project formally approved, it has to jump through several hoops. First it goes to the planning commission for their recommendation, which is then sent to the city council for their consideration. It will then return to the CDA who will create a formal resolution.

The city council will then hold a public hearing and if approved, it returns one last time to the CDA, so they can issue the TIF note and other necessary documentation.

The rough timeline for the project is to have foundations in the ground sometime in the fall, possibly starting in September.

The CDA approved the resolution regarding the redevelopment plan.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said that the CDA will meet twice in August to help the process along for the housing redevelopment plan. There will also be items to consider for the redevelopment area six and senior housing.