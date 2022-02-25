Community Development Agency approves plan to allow Fat Dogs to add diesel pumps, expand location

LEXINGTON — A redevelopment plan to allow Fat Dogs Travel Center to add diesel pumps and expand their Lexington location was approved by the Lexington Community Development Agency during their meeting on Monday, Feb. 21.

The project calls for an expansion south of the current Fat Dogs location, to where the former Gable View Inn use to be before it was demolished.

High volume diesel pumps will be added to serve the, “significant semi-truck market,” according to Wilkinson Development, the owners of Fat Dogs. As a part of the plan, the current building will be remodeled and expanded to provide a new restaurant and travel center.

A new canopy, underground piping and new pumps will be installed. Space will be created to the west of the pumps to allow for around 10 semi parking spots.

Clarine Erickoff, Chief of Operations with Wilkinson Development, said once upgraded, the new facility will be similar to the North Platte Fat Dogs location, which hosts a Hardy’s restaurant and the Ogallala site, home to a Subway.

Erickoff said it is Wilkinson’s number one priority is to be able to provide diesel fuel at their locations.

The expanding of the store will add 6,480 square feet to the location, making the total coverage after development 13,820 square feet. Five full time jobs plan to be added after expansion.

Development of the project is anticipated to start in May or June 2022.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said Wilkinson Development has requested tax increment financing (TIF) assistance in the amount of $700,000, which would go to covering demolition, concrete and pipe and architecture costs. The total cost of the project will be around $5,348,500.00.

Pepplitsch said if the CDA approves the plan, it will go before the Lexington Planning Commission and they will forward their opinion to the city council for the final decision.

The Planning Commission had previously approved a subdivision submitted by Wilkinson Development in December 2021, regarding the property.

Community Development Agency (CDA) member Seth McFarland noted the necessity of a project like this, but expressed his concern at the amount of semi-truck traffic that could be turning off of Plum Creek Parkway (Highway 283) and if the existing turn lane could accommodate the volume.

Erickoff noted Wilkinson Development owns the former Sonic location, just to the south of the lot where the diesel pumps would be added. Access from this location could help alleviate turning traffic off of the parkway.

She did note there wasn’t any mention of this property in the plan because Wilkinson is involved in a lawsuit with the location since 2019 and will be heard before the Nebraska Supreme Court soon. Erickoff said they have the property deed in hand; they just can’t do anything with the property yet.

Pepplitsch said the project is a straightforward one and the former Gable View Inn property is, “in need of assistance.” The CDA approved the redevelopment plan.

The next item the CDA considered was a purchase option for Lots 16 and 17 in the Greater Lexington Addition.

Pepplitsch said lots in question are south of Commerce Road, east of Eilers Machine & Welding, both are each four acres.

Hamilton Builders, LLC, has expressed interest in created self-storage units on the lots. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State site, Hamilton Builders is registered to Jodi Hamilton of North Platte.

The initial plan is to add 150-200 storage units on the east lot first and then possibly create storage for larger items, recreational vehicles as an example, on the west lot in the future. The area would be paved and fenced in, with only one gate for access.

The purchase price for the property is $67,500.00, according to the option agreement. It was noted the Lexington area is underserved regarding self-storage units.

The CDA approved the purchase option.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said the CDA would meet again in March, there will be more items coming before the agency regarding the Fat Dogs project, likely more storage units and some housing items in the future.