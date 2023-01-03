 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Chats in January at Wilson Public Library

Jen McKeone, Cozad Development Corporation’s director, will kick the series off in January with two different sessions discussing child care needs in Cozad.

Wilson Public Library in Cozad has set up monthly “Community Chats” to get the word out to its citizens from a variety of guest speakers and topics for 2023.

Join the conversation on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at noon or Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to email specific questions or concerns to the library at wpublib@cozadtel.net if they are unable to attend.

The library plans to record the sessions and post them on the library’s YouTube channel.

