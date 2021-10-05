Commissioners seek to free up space in Dawson County Annex Building for courthouse activities

LEXINGTON — In a move to free up space in the Dawson County Annex Building for courthouse activities, the county commissioners voted not to renew a lease with Lutheran Family Services.

Chairman Bill Stewart said room has effectively run out in the courthouse, with employees working in close quarters with one another and making the addition of any new services or offices difficult.

There is additional space at the Dawson County Annex Building that could be used to accommodate overflow from the courthouse. At the moment, around 20 offices are being rented by Lutheran Family Services.

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were three to four employees working in the office space. Now, there is only one person working in the office space and not on a full time basis.

Commissioner Rod Reynolds and Stewart both voiced support for helping Lutheran Family Services find a spot that is a better fit for their operation. Reynolds said it would be a good idea to use the office space at the Annex Building for county purposes.

Dawson County Deputy Attorney Katherine Kühn said Lutheran Family Services had not informed the county that they would seek to renew their lease.