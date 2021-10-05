Commissioners seek to free up space in Dawson County Annex Building for courthouse activities

LEXINGTON — In a move to free up space in the Dawson County Annex Building for courthouse activities, the county commissioners voted not to renew a lease with Lutheran Family Services.
Chairman Bill Stewart said room has effectively run out in the courthouse, with employees working in close quarters with one another and making the addition of any new services or offices difficult.
There is additional space at the Dawson County Annex Building that could be used to accommodate overflow from the courthouse. At the moment, around 20 offices are being rented by Lutheran Family Services.
Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were three to four employees working in the office space. Now, there is only one person working in the office space and not on a full time basis.
Commissioner Rod Reynolds and Stewart both voiced support for helping Lutheran Family Services find a spot that is a better fit for their operation. Reynolds said it would be a good idea to use the office space at the Annex Building for county purposes.
Dawson County Deputy Attorney Katherine Kühn said Lutheran Family Services had not informed the county that they would seek to renew their lease.
To that end, the commissioners voted not to renew their lease with Lutheran Family Services, it is set to expire at the end of the year.
During the public comment period, the commissioners were asked about any new information related to the cyber-attack on the Dawson County Courthouse. It was reported a large amount of data had been compromised and individuals were suggested to monitor their personal accounts for any suspicious activity.
Chairman Stewart referred the questions to Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman. A message was left with the attorney’s office but wasn’t returned by press time.
Another item the commissioners considered was a special designated liquor license for the Overton Golf Course. A “No Excuse” bull riding event is being hosted in Overton on Oct. 16 and the golf course was asked to provide liquor for the event.
There will be a fenced in area where alcohol can be purchased, anyone accessing the area will have their identification checked and will be given a wrist band. The commissioners approved the license.
An amendment to the food service partnership agreement was also presented. Lt. Shane Tilson with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said this was an annual price increase to cover food costs. This amendment was approved.
The commissioners also approved the fix of a clerical error; it would move $10 from the preservation and technology fund of the Register of Deeds to general, filing and recording fees.
During the board of equalization meeting, Assessor Nic Van Cura presented a tax correction for personal property owned by Rollie Brown. Cura said the correction was related to the 2020 year; it was approved by the commissioners.
The commissioners also approved the 2021-2022 tax levies, they are as follows,
Cities and Villages
- Lexington: 0.39 percent
- Cozad: 0.42 percent
- Gothenburg: 0.38 percent
- Overton: 0.78 percent
- Eddyville: 0.32 percent
- Farnam: 0.49 percent
- Sumner: 4.99 percent
Hospital districts
- Cozad: 0.04 percent
- Gothenburg: 0.01 percent
School Districts
- Lexington 1.05 percent
- Cozad: 1.25 percent
- Gothenburg 1.05 percent
- S-E-M: 1.04 percent
Fire Districts
- Lexington: 0.01 percent
- Overton: 0.01 percent
- Cozad: 0.01 percent
- Eddyville: 0.01 percent
Miscellaneous
- County – General: 0.32 percent
- Central Platte NRD: 0.02 percent
- Central Community College: 0.09 percent
- ESU 10: 0.01 percent
- ESU 11: 0.01 percent
- Sanitary and Improvement District: 0.16 percent