LEXINGTON — Tax exemption was granted to Ridgeway Senior Living by the Dawson County Commissioners during their meeting on Friday, April 14.

During the board of equalization meeting, Brian Copley, City of Lexington attorney, appeared to protest the county’s intent to tax the parcels where Ridgeway Senior Living is located.

Copley said the city was of the opinion that the facility should be tax exempt as it is being used for a public purpose for the public health and welfare of the community and could be used for future economic development.

Ridgeway Senior Living was formerly known as Avamere at Lexington. In June 2022, it was announced that Avamere would close after the property was sold to a limited liability company located in New Mexico.

Avamere at Lexington consisted of 23 independent living suites and 52 assisted living suites.

“This closing will impact the community by displacing the senior residents currently living in the facility and eliminating approximately 40 jobs,” City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said in a press release.

Copley said that the closure of Avamere and the resulting effects on residents and employees constituted a public health emergency and the City of Lexington stepped in and purchased the property to keep it operating through a non-profit organization.

The acquisition has not come without its difficulties, Copley noted, as expenses have been outweighing income and the facility is only at a 65 percent occupancy rate, short of the 85 percent mark that most facilities aim to operate with.

Copley said there was no specific case that could be pointed to when it came to this type of situation, but other senior care facilities in surrounding communities have secured tax exemption.

Outside of keeping the facility running, the city has also been looking into using parts of the building for child care, another sorely needed service in Lexington. Copley said properties being held for community development can be tax exempt.

With the closures of Plum Creek Care Center and WEL-Life at Lexington in the fall of 2022, it has highlighted the lack of senior care options.

Copley said the city “jumped in and saved the (Avamere) facility,” and while their operations might not be viable in the long term, it was a needed action at the time.

Commissioner P.J. Jacobson asked about the possibility of child care at the facility.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch was also present at the meeting and said they had conducted a market analysis looking at both the viability of senior care and child care in the facility and hope to have more concrete information in the coming months.

Pepplitsch said the analysis will look 10-15 years down the road in regards to how senior care is handled. He noted that the situation today is quite different from 30 years ago when senior care facilities were the only option available.

After eight months of operation, Pepplitsch said the city is seeing the ebbs and flows of running a senior care facility and noted their initial forecasts have been affected by a number of factors, rising food costs being just one.

For many of the same reasons, Pepplitsch said a number of private sector senior care operators are closing down their facilities.

Chairman Rod Reynolds noted he had spoken with County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman and she noted that while the issue wasn’t black and white; the city had a good case for requesting tax exemption.

The commissioners voted to approve tax exempt status for Ridgeway Senior Living.

During the regular meeting, Sheriff Mark Montgomery appeared with the monthly crime report and noted calls for service and the jail population remained steady.

Montgomery noted that he worked a full overnight shift in the jail and can see areas where money needs to be spent to refurbish portions of the facility in order to keep meeting standards in the future.

He also noted with irrigation season starting, farmers should be mindful that the end guns of their pivots are not spraying water on the roadways.

Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared with a quote for a new well for the Road maintenance building to be constructed in southeast Lexington. The sole bid from Downey Drilling for $25,292.40 was approved.

The commissioners also considered an agreement for professional services between Oak Creek and the county for the Road 434 concrete paving improvement project. This was approved, albeit with an amendment to 50-50 between Dawson County and the City of Lexington.

Christiansen also presented two change orders from TL Sund for the new Road Department shop. He said the change reflected actual prices that replaced estimated costs. There was also an additional $8,600 for large shop ceiling fans approved.

Gravel bids were accepted from Overton Sand & Gravel for Range 19, Townships 9-12; Range 20, Townships 9-12; Range 22, Township 9 and from Paulsen’s: Range 21, Townships 9-12; Range 22, Townships 10-12; Range 23, Townships 9-12; Range 24, Townships 9-12; Range 25, Townships 9-12 and to accept all pit prices.

During committee reports, Christiansen noted there was a meeting held regarding the Cozad Southwest bridge project, it is set to begin on May 15 and be completed by Aug. 31. The road should be opened by Oct. 19.

Commissioner Kevin Swanson noted that the county Planning Commission is close to having documents ready regarding wind farm zoning regulations. Another public meeting regarding the issue is set to be held Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of the courthouse.

Reynolds noted he signed a proposal with TKE Elevator to help modernize the elevator for the jail, as they have been reoccurring issues recently. They will be updating the electrical and mechanical components at a cost of $136,898.

It was also reported that the Dawson County Fair this year will run from July 3-16.

During the remainder of the board of equalization meeting, tax corrections were approved for parcels owned by Glenn Olmstead and First Church of the Nazarene.