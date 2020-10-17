Commissioners approve zoning regulation amendments focused on Johnson Lake

One of the amendments changed the rear-yard set-back to 10 feet from the road edge, instead of 20 feet and changed the front to 22 feet. This allows homeowners more room when building structures on the property.

A primary structure and principal structure was also clearly defined as, “the building or structure in which the principal use of the lot on which the building or structure is located is conducted.” Holbrook said in zoning, everything needs a definition.

This definition plays into another amendment stating, “No accessory structure shall be constructed prior to the construction of the primary structure.”

There were also certain sections removed which pertained to front yards, rear and side yards and open screen porches.

Several Johnson Lake residents were in attendance at the meeting, one said they were impressed with the planning commission’s effort on these issue and their knowledge of the regulations.

A resident of Lakeview Acres commented on the ability to build in the tier two section of the area. Holbrook said this tier two area is a, “hotspot,” at the lake. Lakeview Acres consists of a tier one, which are the homes along the water front and the second tier, which contains the rest of the area.