Commissioners approve LWCF, RTP grant awards

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved grant awards for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program and the Recreational Trails Program at its meeting Jan. 28 in Lincoln.
Commissioners approved the following grant awards totaling nearly $1.8 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program:
- City of Blair, $400,000 for the Generations Park development;
- City of Lexington, $175,000 for the Patriot Park trail and pond development;
- City of Humphrey, $400,000 for the Humphrey Aquatic Center development;
- City of Gothenburg, $180,000, for the Lake Helen and E.G. West Park playground and splash pad development;
- City of Papillion, $400,000 for the Woods Nature Area-Granite Lake East acquisition; and
- City of Lincoln, $310,500 for the Rock Island Trail bridge renovation and development.
Funding from the LWCF comes from the U.S. Department of the Interior and federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.
Commissioners also approved the following outdoor trail projects for federal funding through the Recreational Trails Program:
- Central Platte Natural Resources District, $250,000 for improvements at the Alda Crane Viewing Site in Hall County, including rebuilding a concrete trail and wooden viewing platform, signage and paving three parking lots;
- Village of Lindsay, $250,000 to build a 4,500-foot-long concrete trail for pedestrians and bicyclists within its village park;
- City of Chadron, $178,540 for the Chadron Cowboy Trail Connection Phase I, which entails building a 5,808-foot trail of crushed limestone and pavement on the eastern end of the city;
- City of Nebraska City, $250,000 to build 4,400-foot-long concrete hike/bike trail connecting existing sidewalks to downtown and neighborhoods with the softball complex;
- Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, $250,000 for improvements to Stone Creek Falls Trail at Platte River State Park that meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. These include a limestone trail, concrete parking lot and wooden boardwalk.
- United States Forest Service, $320,000 to refurbish Forest Road 224 at the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey to allow vehicles better access for recreation. Construction would include 10,348 feet of road, with a surface of geotextile fabric and mudrock.