Commissioners approve LWCF, RTP grant awards

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved grant awards for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program and the Recreational Trails Program at its meeting Jan. 28 in Lincoln.

Commissioners approved the following grant awards totaling nearly $1.8 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program:

City of Blair, $400,000 for the Generations Park development;

City of Lexington, $175,000 for the Patriot Park trail and pond development;

City of Humphrey, $400,000 for the Humphrey Aquatic Center development;

City of Gothenburg, $180,000, for the Lake Helen and E.G. West Park playground and splash pad development;

City of Papillion, $400,000 for the Woods Nature Area-Granite Lake East acquisition; and

City of Lincoln, $310,500 for the Rock Island Trail bridge renovation and development.

Funding from the LWCF comes from the U.S. Department of the Interior and federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.

Commissioners also approved the following outdoor trail projects for federal funding through the Recreational Trails Program: