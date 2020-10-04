Commissioners approve exempt status for Camp Comeca after it changes hands

LEXINGTON — After some discussion about deadlines, the group which now owns Camp Comeca was able to secure exempt status for the church camp.

Cozad Camping Ministry is the organization which purchased Camp Comeca from the United Methodist Church after the decision to sell the camp was made.

Claude Berreckman, of Cozad, is the president of the organization and appeared before the Dawson County commissioners during their board of equalization meeting regarding the tax exempt status of Cozad Camping Ministry.

Camp Comeca Executive Director Justin Hoehner was also in attendance during the meeting.

Berreckman said they gained possession of the title on July 8, 2020 and filed for tax exemption on Sept. 1, 2020. However, the state assessor believed Cozad Camping Ministry took possession of the title in June and that would have facilitated a filing date of Aug. 15, said Berreckman.

Since the title for the camp was acquired in July, the filing date is Nov. 15, 2020, Berreckman said. He added the camp’s purpose is continuing as it was before and asked the commissioners for the exempt status to be approved.