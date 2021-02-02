COZAD — Comedian Jay Hendren to entertain at annual Cattlemen’s Banquet in Cozad on Feb. 6

The annual Dawson County Cattlemen’s Banquet will be Saturday, February 6, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Cozad Elks Club, 820 J St. A social hour prior to the meal begins at 6 p.m.

Jay Hendren, “America’s Funniest Farmer” will be on hand to entertain. Hendren is an authentic Ohio farmer that brings clean, down-home humor that discusses everyday topics with a bizarre twist. Hendren has won the title as Funniest Person in Columbus and promises to tickle our funny bones.

The traditional Cattlemen program will include recognition of honoree(s) to the Dawson County Cattlemen Hall of Fame. Lt. Governor Mike Foley will also be in attendance.

Tickets for the prime rib dinner are $30 at the door or are available from Dawson County Cattlemen directors including: Jonathan Garwood of Eustis; Rhonda Russman of Farnam; Shannon Peterson and David Jobman of Gothenburg; Cindy Peterson of Cozad; Doug Rohde of Sumner; Brandon Sorenson and Quentin Dailey, of Lexington; or Bruce Treffer at the Dawson County Extension Office (308-324-5501).