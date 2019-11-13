“Rustic & Red would like to thank everyone for your wonderful support, we are excited to be celebrating our third year anniversary. These three years have been a success because of the customers,” Paulsen said when asked about what the third anniversary of the store meant to her, “We appreciate the hometown customers as well as our out of town customers who travel here for the store.”
The store is owned by Tammy Paulsen and Cathy Pflaster They have been in business together for 20 years.
Rustic & Red offers several different events for people to take part in during the holidays. They include,
Nov. 16: Taste of Cozad
Nov. 21: Sip and Shop, Amy Hoehner singing, Inspirational
Nov. 29: Black Friday
Nov. 30: Shop Small Saturday
Dec. 7: Holidays at Rustic & Red
Dec. 14: Old Fashioned Christmas
Dec. 19: Sip and Shop, Amy Hoehner singing, Christmas
Rustic & Red itself is a retail and general store that carries a large variety of items. Their motto is, “Classy gifts with a rustic twist from the heart of Nebraska.”
The store has drawn shoppers not only from Cozad but all over the Midwest. Rustic & Red was one of the 70 stops during the 2019 Nebraska Passport program and as a result, over 3,000 people visited the store for the first time from May 1 – Sept. 30. Many people have chosen to return to the store for their holiday shopping after the summer visit.
The store’s main departments consist of women and men’s apparel, home décor, a unique children’s section, accessories and gift items. Tanning, and Kodak picture printing are also available.
For new mothers or those with new grandchildren, Rustic & Red has expanded their baby section, including the addition of vintage toys lines.
Those who have not visited the store for some time should return and see all the new items that are being carried now. Paulsen said the men’s section now features new gift items and carries Levi jeans.
The women’s apparel section continues to grow with new additions; Rustic & Red now carries the clothing lines Tribal, Kut from Kloth, Liverpool and Charlie B.
New jewelry lines to check out include My Saint My Hero, Time Will Tell watches, Groove Rings and Spartina.
Specialty foods are on the shelves in time for Christmas. These include Virginia Peanuts, Mark Ferrari Specialty Coffee, Savory Tea Co., Skinny Syrup, Hot Ruby cider and many more to see in the store, said Paulsen.
The faith section has been a focus of growth and they now offer Dayspring and boxed Christmas cards, along with a variety of books, journals, and like items.
Cozad’s downtown area is now a bustling shopping destination itself, just like Rustic & Red. There are multiple unique shops, boutiques and restaurants in downtown Cozad which people can now add to their itinerary when stopping at Rustic & Red.
An event unique to Rustic & Red is their Sip and Shop event held on the third Thursday of every month. Store specials are offered in the form of deals and discounts from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and sipping starts at 4 p.m.
Rustic & Red is open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursdays until Christmas, and from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday - Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Sundays. Call 308-784-3200 for questions about the store or items, and be sure to follow them on social media - Facebook @rusticandred and Instagram @rusticandred to see new items and posts about upcoming events.
