Storm Chasers Log 6-6-22: That Was Too Close

ELM CREEK — So I think karma might be paying me back for always going out on a chase and hoping to see a tornado. It’s a different feeling when that red polygon is dropped right over your house.

On Monday, June 6, the storms would literally walk right up to my front door. It was a healthy reminder of the power of Mother Nature, or perhaps more aptly, how little control we can exercise over her.

Monday was the third day in a string of active severe weather days across Nebraska.

Saturday, June 4 featured thunderstorms across the local area, including one that I thought was going to pound my hometown of Odessa. However, just as it seemed the town was going to get hit by this cell, it abruptly weakened right as it approached.

The following day, Sunday, June 5, I thought for sure the town was going to get impacted by severe weather. A large multi-cell line was marching down Highway 30, producing quarter sized hail in Lexington and 2.75 inch hail in Callaway that caused extensive damage throughout the town.

Yet the cell deviated slightly to the southeast and Odessa was merely brushed by the worst of the wind, rain and hail.

Third time’s the charm was on Mother Nature’s side on Monday.

Storms began to fire in the Sandhills and were easily visible from the Platte River Valley as they began their progression southeast. It was apparent a storm with two distinct cores was going to enter into northern Dawson and Buffalo counties around 7 p.m.

By the time the storms hit the county line, I was northbound on Highway 183, heading out of Elm Creek to cut off the storm. I noted the storms were rather low topped, which told me there was not much instability.

Instability in the atmosphere is measured through a measure called Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE). There was around 1,000 CAPE on Monday evening but I chased on June, 1, 2018 when there was 5,000 CAPE present. So it was meager on Monday to say the least. Yet there was decent wind shear available to storms.

As I kept heading north, I kept my eye out for when the storm’s base would come into view. I crested the hills and the sight was jaw dropping. A low precipitation base was highlighted by the sun over the green pastures of Buffalo County.

I found a spot to stop at the intersection of Highway 182 and 145th Road and took in the sights. The storm had an interesting structure, a western base that I was closer to and an eastern base, but they were still distinct and had not merged together.

As the cells approached the rear flank gust front began to bow out the base of the storm and I was unreasonably excited as the sight of the storm over a pasture full of goldenrod.

The storm continued to close in when a vehicle pulled over at my intersection, it turned out to be two other storm chasers, one from Atlanta, Ga., and a National Weather Service employee from Idaho. We chatted about the storm and conditions and I formerly welcomed them to Nebraska.

With the rain and hail closing in I had to bail south to Elm Creek where I was trying to avoid the heaviest precipitation. The sight of the rear flank overtaking the town was stunning. What greeted me when I made my way back north was even better.

In stark contrast against the blue sky, the pure white of the backside of the storm was highlighted with Elm Creek in the foreground. To make it even better, half of a rainbow appeared in the middle of the storm.

Yet I couldn’t entirely celebrate, I could tell my home in Odessa was getting pounded by hail and I was concerned there would be damage. My partner told me she couldn’t see even a few feet out of the windows due to deluge falling.

Then my phone shot up a notification, the storm had picked up enough mid-level rotation for a tornado warning to be issued from Odessa to Minden. It is my goal every chase season to see a tornado, but this was the one moment where I found myself begging one not to drop.

That was the emotional part of me, the rational side told me that I had not noted overly strong rotation and this was simply a radar indicated threat. Still it was a humbling experience to feel that kind of helplessness.

I followed the storm south until I was a few miles north of Holdrege. The eastern core of the storm picked up enough rotation and there was a second tornado warning issued. However, no tornadoes touched down Monday night in the local area.

I made my way back home, noting an overturned pivot between Elm Creek and Odessa. At home, a large limb from our tree hand been knocked down. Worse, many plants in my partners garden were shredded by hail and she was beside herself when looking at the damage.

This chase left me with mixed feelings, on one had I got some of my best structure shots of a storm to date. However, the scare of a possible tornado and the damage at home tempered my mood.

Mother Nature is unforgiving and you have to take the good and the bad in stride. In a way, that is why I enjoy studying the weather so much, you can’t reason with it, you can’t bargain with it, you can only try to understand it.