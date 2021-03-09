COLORECTAL CANCER SCREENING KIT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

LEXINGTON – Colorectal cancer, when detected early, is highly treatable. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. Colorectal cancer affects both men and women. Symptoms of colorectal cancer can be hard to detect and symptoms may not be noticeable in early stages.

To help bring awareness to Colorectal Cancer we’re offering FREE colorectal screening kits for our community. In collaboration with CHI, Lexington Regional Health Center is raising awareness in an ongoing effort to make rural communities healthier.

Starting Monday, March 8th through Wednesday, March 31st, you can call (308) 324-1650 to request your free kit or email info@lexrhc.org. Once the test is completed at home, kits can be mailed back or dropped off at the Lexington Regional Health Center lab (1201 N Erie) for testing by May 31st, 2021.

For more information on the colon cancer screening kits, contact Brenna Bartruff, Executive Director of Marketing at Lexington Regional Health Center, (308) 324-1626.