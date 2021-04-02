Cobblestone Hotel & Suites holds ribbon cutting and grand opening in Cozad

COZAD — A Wisconsin based hotel chain held its grand opening and a ribbon cutting in the 100th Meridian community on Tuesday, March 30.
The Cobblestone Hotel & Suites has officially arrived in Cozad after a collaborative effort between the hotel chain, Cozad Development Corporation, City of Cozad, area banks, local investors, etc.
Cobblestone Inn was founded in 2008 with its first location opening in Clintonville, Wisc., the founder is Brian Wogernese. The brand has expanded to more than 160 locations with many currently in development in 27 states.
The new hotel, including 54 rooms, is located at 805 York Dr., south of the new Casey’s location, just off of Interstate-80.
Conversations about bringing new lodging options to Cozad started back in March 2017 when Robin Geiser was still executive director of the CDC. This project was then championed by the current CDC director Jen McKeone.
McKeone said when she was working at Dawson Area Development, she and Geiser went for a drive and toured the Cobblestone hotels around the state. They later determined this was the hotel brand they wanted for Cozad.
Support for the project came both from within the Cozad community and outside of the state.
A Pennsylvania man would become a lead investor for the project. Tom Kennedy got involved and met with local investors which included Larry Paulsen, Dick Davis, Al Svajgr, Kristen Jack and Matt Burkholder.
Three of Cozad’s banks, Homestead Bank, Security First Bank and Waypoint Bank, were also involved in the project.
Area residents were able to tour the hotel on Tuesday, prior to and after the ribbon cutting.
Before the event McKeone welcomed everyone and started off by thanking the local investors who helped to make the project possible.
Jeremy Griesbach, president of development for Cobblestone Hotels, thanked McKeone for her effort. He also said without the local investors, Kennedy and the banks, this project would not have been completed.
“Cozad is very lucky,” Griesbach said, after building the number of hotels they have, he said they have gotten to the point where they can pull up to a community and tell if they have good, progressive banks and local investors who are willing to back investment.
He said Cozad has many positive things going for the community and noted the recent project of the south Casey’s expansion and the recent opening of the Fox Theater.
Brian Wogornese, president and CEO of Cobblestone Hotels & Suites, said in 2008, amid the recession, they had the idea to open their own hotel chain. Years later, they have built 160 hotels with more in development.
He said their mantra is, “big town quality, small town values.”
As the conditions of the pandemic wear on, Wogornese said the hotels in the smaller communities are recovering faster or were not as badly affected.
“We are excited about it,” Wogornese said of the opening, “we hope you are as proud as we are.”
Al Svajgr, one of the local investors, said it was clear from Cozad residents years ago, new lodging options were needed. He said to the assembled group, this need has been fulfilled.
With the hotel built and open, Svajgr said residents now need to promote the business and encourage people to come and stay. “It’s a quality place, people can be proud of this,” he said.
Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karmen Morse said the chamber is excited about this new investment in the Cozad area. She said the hotel is a great asset to the 100th Meridian community.
Morse introduced Joy Valenzuela, the general manager of the Cozad Cobblestone Hotel.
Valenzuela said it has been nice to have, “a beautiful hotel to work in,” and expressed pride in her staff.
The ribbon cutting was conducted after the remarks, with Valenzuela doing the honors, she was joined by members of her staff, the local investors and others who helped to make the project possible.