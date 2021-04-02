Cobblestone Hotel & Suites holds ribbon cutting and grand opening in Cozad

Three of Cozad’s banks, Homestead Bank, Security First Bank and Waypoint Bank, were also involved in the project.

Area residents were able to tour the hotel on Tuesday, prior to and after the ribbon cutting.

Before the event McKeone welcomed everyone and started off by thanking the local investors who helped to make the project possible.

Jeremy Griesbach, president of development for Cobblestone Hotels, thanked McKeone for her effort. He also said without the local investors, Kennedy and the banks, this project would not have been completed.

“Cozad is very lucky,” Griesbach said, after building the number of hotels they have, he said they have gotten to the point where they can pull up to a community and tell if they have good, progressive banks and local investors who are willing to back investment.

He said Cozad has many positive things going for the community and noted the recent project of the south Casey’s expansion and the recent opening of the Fox Theater.

Brian Wogornese, president and CEO of Cobblestone Hotels & Suites, said in 2008, amid the recession, they had the idea to open their own hotel chain. Years later, they have built 160 hotels with more in development.