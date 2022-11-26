Coaches Spotlight: Minutemaids Heah Coach

LEXINGTON — A look into the Lexington Minutemaid Head basketball Coach; Robb Koerting.

Koerting is a native of Norfolk where he graduated a Panther in 2000. He played junior varisty football and wrestling.

After graduation, Koerting entered into the Army and then the Army National Guard. In 2021, he retired after 20 years in the Military. He spent three of those years deployed overseas.

Koerting attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he studied for B.S. in Education and graduated in 2010. In 2020, he graduated with his Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Peru State College.

Before moving to Lexington, Koerting taught Social Studies at Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington. He also coached football, basketball and track for the Trojans.

After his move to Lexington, he joined the Middle School for one year as an eighth grade Science teacher.

Koerting transitioned to the High School where he took on teaching freshmen American History and sophomore World Geography.

This is his sixth year teaching at Lexington Public Schools, fifth year as the girls Basketball Head Coach and his sixth year as an Assistant Football Coach. He has also coached eighth grade football for the Minutemen.

“We talk everyday about effort and attitude. These are the only things we can control in our daily lives and so we want to dictate how those two things look,” Koerting commented.

Koerting said, “This season they have a young team with only two returning letter winners and two sophomores who are new to the varsity roster. With youth and inexperience comes mistakes but that’s the job of a coach, to help athletes grow and learn from those moments.”

Besides the time he donates to the Minutemen and Minutemaids, Koerting enjoys going golfing, playing co-ed softball, baseball, corn hole, co-ed volleyball and most importantly playing with his dog Kayce.