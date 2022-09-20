Co-defendant in drive-by shooting case released after murder charges dismissed

LEXINGTON — First degree murder charges against Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez has been dismissed after his co-defendant, Francisco Hernandez-Corona, was acquitted in the drive-by shooting of Marcus Keyser.

Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman filed the motion to dismiss the first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony charges on Monday.

District Court Judge James Doyle approved the motion at the state’s cost on Tuesday and Saenz-Gonzalez was released from the Dawson County Jail, where he had been held since July 26, 2021.

Saenz-Gonzalez’s co-defendant, Hernandez-Corona, was acquitted of the same charges last week following a five day trial. The jury deliberated for four hours before returning with a verdict.

Saenz-Gonzalez was previously scheduled for a jury trial in November for his charges.

About 2 a.m. July 6, 2021, Lexington police officers, Dawson County Sheriff’s deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to an anonymous report of possible gun shots in the 800 block of West Ninth Street in Lexington, but did not find anything at that time, according to the Lexington Police Department.

About 3:10 a.m., Medical Rescue was dispatched to 800 W. Ninth St. for an unresponsive male lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head. Marcus Keyser, 23, was pronounced dead at that time.

Officers found several bullet holes at the residence Keyser was found in front of, as well as the neighbor’s home. Two more bullet holes were found in a vehicle parked along West Ninth, according to court records. No brass ammunition casings were located at the scene.

Keyser’s cellphone had a health application that recorded his steps and distance traveled, as well as a time and date stamp associated with the information.

According to that data, after leaving Casey’s, Keyser walked 300 meters to West Ninth Street, arriving at 1:44 a.m. After this, there was no health or phone activity.

Based on this information and the report of the gunshot at 1:47 a.m., it is believed Keyser was killed around this time.

Saenz-Gonzalez and Hernandez-Corona were arrested for minor in possession on W. 9th St. during the early morning of July 6.

The case of Keyser's murder remains open.