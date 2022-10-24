CNPPID, DPPD vote to merge, become the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting in Elwood on Monday, Oct. 24.

The newly formed entity will result in a 14-member board of directors by 2029.

The new combined board will include all 23 members consisting of each entity’s entire board of directors. Nine seats would be phased out during election years as terms in office expire

The newly formed public power and irrigation district would have seven subdivisions; each subdivision would be represented by two board members.

Subdivision One includes territory in Buffalo and Sherman counties, Subdivision two includes Kearney County, Subdivision Three includes Custer and Dawson counties, Subdivision Four includes Phelps County, Subdivision Five include Lincoln County, Subdivision Six includes Frontier and Gosper counties and Subdivision Seven includes Keith County.

Representatives for the subdivisions will be elected to six year terms.

Two separate motions from members of CNPPID and DPPD’s boards to delay the vote for 90 days didn’t receive enough votes to be passed.

Discussions about a possible merger began in December 2020, between that time 23 meetings were held by both the CNPPID and DPPD boards allowing for public comment, per CNPPID and DPPD.

Several members of the public spoke both in support and opposition of the merger during the meeting in the Elwood Civic Center.

This is a developing story; please check back for a more detailed article about the consolidation vote and public comment.