“The Central board voted on Friday and there was not sufficient support by directors to move forward with the consolidation with Dawson Public Power at this time. I respect the board’s decision, and the directors of the District. As President, I will not be scheduling a future vote on amending the charter unless and until there is a change in circumstances that makes it a different matter.

We have plenty of work to do for Central and we need to get at it, not the least of which includes strengthening our financial resources to take on the significant capital improvement projects that lie ahead, including resurfacing Kingsley Dam.

I am glad roughly 130 members of the public came to our meeting on Friday, several of whom shared their perspectives. We are a public entity and elected directors, and the public is always welcome. I hope they continue to come to our upcoming meetings, where they’ll hear directors and management talk about ways to address the challenges facing the district.

That said, I want to publicly condemn tactics used by some of those opposed in recent weeks. Friday there was a completely unacceptable reference to “frontier justice”, implying that directors who vote in favor of the merger may be harmed. Threats to the livelihood of the general public and businesses in the area, as well as directors who might be in favor of the merger are not acceptable and is nothing more than extortion, plain and simple. These tactics have no place in 2023 at a public meeting, no place in our community and region, and reflect poorly on our area. I call on the leadership of the opposition to condemn these tactics as well.”

Dave Rowe, CNPPID Board President