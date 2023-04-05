OGALLALA — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors held their April board meeting on Monday (April 3) at the Lake McConaughy Visitor and & Water Interpretive Center in Ogallala, Neb.

A main topic of discussion was the proposed marina at Lake McConaughy. The Nebraska legislature formed the “Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability”, or STAR WARS, special committee in 2021. During the 2022 legislative session, LB 1023 was passed that had funding for several projects identified by the STAR WARS committee. Within the bill was over $40 million dedicated to improvements at Lake McConaughy, including a new marina. The marina project is being managed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Natural Resources and Compliance Manager Mike Drain reported to the board that HDR Consulting Firm had identified three potential locations for the new marina, with a possibility of a fourth location based on feedback from the local community, and reviewed those locations with the board.

Jeff Fields from the NGPC told the board that a request for proposal should be sent out in the next few months. He described some preliminary details of the plans, which could include 100 boat slips, a restaurant or other concessionaires. He reported that a similar project of adding a marina at Lewis & Clark Lake, which also received funding from the STAR WARS committee, is also in the beginning stages of design.

Fields also updated the directors on the new boat ramp project at East Phillips Lake. At their April meeting, NGCP will vote on designating the East Phillips Lake area as a State Recreation Area, making it the 79th SRA in the state of Nebraska. Currently the area is a Wildlife Management Area. Designating it as a SRA will help enhance the amenities and secure proper upkeep of the area. In addition, Fields reported that Midway Lake special use area could also be designated as a SRA.

Also at Monday’s meeting:

The board approved purchase of a 2022 CAT Track Mounted Excavator in the amount of $336,836 from Nebraska Machinery Co., of North Platte subject to legal review of any associated contract documents.

A new 10-year services agreement with the Lake McConaughy Lessees, Inc., was given approval by the board of directors. The new agreement is in the amount of $18,000 with a 3% increase each year.

Directors gave approval of proposed new leases for Merriweather and Lakeview Acres tenants at Johnson Lake. The new leases would include a 3% annual inflator and a 30-year term, similar to other types of District leases at Johnson Lake.

The board voted to award Firefly Landscaping of Loomis the bid to provide mowing services around Johnson Lake and Plum Creek Lake for the next three years.

Mike Drain gave an update on the Kingsley Dam maintenance project. He reported that engineers have been waiting for the ice to recede so they can do additional data collection, and they are expected to be back on site early in April. Drain said that work on the riprap is unlikely to take place this summer as the maintenance design is completed. The area needing work is in the vicinity of elevation 3245 feet and lake levels would generally need to be managed above or below a range of elevations in that area until that work is completed. At this time it is not known whether or not traffic on the highway across the dam would be affected as part of the maintenance work.

The board approved a bylaw adoption process and established a special committee with representation from both Central and Dawson Public Power District to identify and recommend bylaw amendments. At consolidation, Central’s bylaws will become the bylaws of Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District so starting this process now will enable the districts to cooperatively prepare ahead of the proposed merger date. The committee, which will include several directors, the general managers, stakeholders, and legal counsel for each district, will develop and recommend draft bylaws to the boards for discussion and action. The committee will provide an initial proposal to the boards, which will also be shared with the public on each district’s website, for input and feedback from the boards and comment by the public later this spring.

Civil Engineer Tyler Thulin reported that Lake McConaughy’s elevation was at 3231.4 feet on Monday (51.9% of capacity). Inflows are around 950 cubic feet per second (cfs) and releases are about 300 cfs, which is higher due to releasing water to pump into Elwood Reservoir. Snowpack in the North Platte basin is currently at 128% of median average and 105% of median average in the South Platte basin. A hydrocyling period is taking place at the Johnson No. 2 hydroplant so water elevation at Johnson Lake will fluctuate 1-2 feet around one to two times a week until the end of April.