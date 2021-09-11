 Skip to main content
CNPPID board approves in-kind contribution to Johnson Lake Hike and Bike Trail
CNPPID board approves in-kind contribution to Johnson Lake Hike and Bike Trail

Johnson Lake Hike & Bike Trail

The board approved a $4,000 contribution for a Johnson Lake Hike & Bike Trail extension project on the south side of the lake inlet and across the E65 canal.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

HOLDREGE — The head gates of The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s irrigation canal system have been closed as of last week as the irrigation season winds down, according to a report during Central’s board meeting Tuesday at the Rodeway Inn in Holdrege.

Hydraulic Project Operations Manager Cory Steinke told the board that Lake McConaughy water levels stopped declining on Monday (Sept. 6). The lake is currently at elevation 3235.5 feet or 56.8% of capacity with inflows coming in around 1,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) and releases also around 1,000 cfs. He also reported that no significant drawdowns are planned for Johnson Lake. A small drawdown may occur at Jeffrey Lake south of Brady for maintenance this fall.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting:

• The directors agreed to an in-kind contribution to a Johnson Lake Development, Inc., playground project to perform work to relocate the road and prepare the area for construction of the structures. The board also approved in-kind contributions not to exceed $4,000 for a Johnson Lake Hike & Bike Trail extension project on the south side of the lake inlet and across the E65 canal.

• Irrigation rates were approved for the 2022 season with a 2% increase from the previous year, or 70 cents per acre on the base fee.

• Irrigation and water services manager Scott Dicke reported that the Holdrege area has received 21.70 inches of precipitation since May 1, compared to 14.80 during a normal year. He also announced that Central is providing transportation and meal tickets for customers to attend Husker Harvest Days next week in Grand Island.

• Directors approved a pricing addendum to the Water Leasing Agreement with the Platte River Implementation program for 2022 at the same rate as last year of $100/acre with a program cap of 3,000 acres.

