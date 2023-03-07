The one-year agreements were signed with Licso Irrigation District located upstream of Lake McConaughy and four districts downstream of Lake McConaughy including Keith and Lincoln Counties Irrigation District, PaxtonHersey Water Company, Platte Valley Irrigation District and Suburban Irrigation District, collectively referred to as the Glendo Canals.

These agreements provide the Glendo Canals the opportunity to accrue supplemental storage water from Lake McConaughy to be released after the Glendo Canals have exhausted all their natural flow and Glendo storage water sources. Lake McConaughy’s lower water levels have resulted in Central not offering supplemental storage water to these canals for the upcoming irrigation season, but the canals will be able to accrue supplemental storage water by limiting canal diversions during the early 2023 irrigation season.