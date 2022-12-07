CNPPID approves 2023 irrigation water rates

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors held their monthly meeting on Monday and voted to approve the irrigation water rates for the 2023 irrigation season.

The board voted to leave irrigation rates unchanged for the 2023 season. The rate for a base allotment of 9 inches per acre will be $35.66 and $1.24 per acre/inch above the base allotment.

Rates for non-incremental price program 12” contracts will remain at $39.38 per acre and $46.82 per acre for 18” contracts.

Also at Monday’s meeting:

The board approved the operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which goes into effect Jan. 1. The budget anticipates total revenue of $30.8 million, including $8.46 million from the sale of hydroelectric power, $3.87 million from irrigation delivery service, $1.45 million from lake lot lease fees and $17 million from other sources which includes $11 million from outside funding.

The board approved an amended contract with Mead & Hunt, Inc., for Kingsley Dam Design flood plans. The amended contract has an increase of $128,800 for work performed which results in a revised contract amount of $774,920 for the total project.

Natural Resources and Compliance manager Mike Drain delivered his annual report to the board on the importance of dam safety. The Central dam safety program is used to maintain safe dams by monitoring, inspecting, investigating and repairing or performing upgrades when necessary. It also helps prepare Central and emergency responders to protect lives and property. He reviewed current work as well as future work on all of Central’s dams and facilities.

Hydraulic Project Operations manager Cory Steinke reported that a major project on the Supply Canal below the Jeffrey Hydroplant was completed on Friday. Steinke presented photos showcasing the concrete work that was started and finished within one week. A portion of the canal was de-watered to allow for maintenance and repair that was performed by Central and Pauslen, Inc., of Cozad. Once the concrete work was completed on Friday afternoon, water began filling the canal and flows in the system should return to normal water levels by the end of this week.

Electrical Project Operations manager Eric Hixson told the board that Kingsley Hydroplant was put back into service over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Civil Engineer Tyler Thulin reported that Lake McConaughy’s elevation was at 3223.6 feet as of Monday morning (43.1% of capacity), which is up one foot since Nov. 16. Outflows are at 700 cubic feet per second as they continue to fill the Nebraska Public Power District system after their maintenance project. Once it is full, the outflows will be around 250 cfs which is the minimum requirement during the winter season. There was no reading of inflows due to the gauge at Lewellen being frozen.

Government and Public Relations manager Jeff Buettner announced his upcoming retirement after 32 years with the District. Buettner’s official retirement date will be January 20, 2023.