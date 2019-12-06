CNPPID approved agreement for groundwater recharge at Elwood Reservoir

HOLDREGE -- The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board of directors voted to approve, subject to legal review, a proposed water service agreement with the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and Tri-Basin Natural Resource District for groundwater recharge at Elwood Reservoir and the E-65 canal. Similar agreements have been made in recent years that allow Central to provide recharge water during times of excess flows in the Platte River, primarily after Nov. 15 when target flow levels in the river are lower.
Another opportunity for water conservation and recharge was presented during Monday’s meeting when Tri-Basin NRD manager John Thorburn mentioned the new Water Conservation Incentive Program that is being offered by Tri-Basin to Central customers. The program incentivizes Central customers to use surface water irrigation provided by Central instead of pumping groundwater for irrigation. The program enrollment period is now open, and Tri-Basin will accept applications until March 20, 2020. Tri-Basin estimates – if the cap is met – that water savings to the area could reach 7,500 acre-feet per year.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
· Hydraulic Project Operations Manager Cory Steinke reported that Lake McConaughy is at elevation 3257.9 or 88 percent capacity. He also reported that dredging crews at the diversion dam near North Platte are nearing the end of the dredging season.
· Natural Resources and Compliance Manager Mike Drain reported that Central and Nebraska Public Power District employees, along with area first responders and city officials, had a joint meeting to discuss the Emergency Action Plans (EAP) for the dams along both district’s systems. Next spring, Central will conduct a full functional exercise where entities involved in the EAP will practice the steps to an emergency response to a dam breach.
· Irrigation Operations Manager Dave Ford reported that Central’s water leasing program sign-up period will begin Nov. 18, allowing Central customers to enroll acres of irrigated ground that would be farmed as dryland during the 2020 season in exchange for payment from the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program. Ford also mentioned that work on the installation of Central’s access to the Linder Waterfowl Production Area (WPA) should begin soon, and he hopes the installation will be complete to allow the WPA to be used for recharge this fall.
· Electrical Project Operations Manager Eric Hixson reported that staff completed installation of the new backup generator at Kingsley Hydroplant. Central also conducted a successful black start test with the new generator during which involves restoration of station service to the plant.
