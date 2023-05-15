LEXINGTON — The closing of one chapter, the opening of another, this was the theme several of the Class of 2023 speakers chose to use during the commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 14.

Not only did the class have to navigate the usual rigors of high school familiar to all who attended school, but a global pandemic struck just as these students were in their spring semester of their freshman year.

Despite the challenges, 228 seniors received their diplomas in the Lexington High School gymnasium that was packed to the brim with family members, friends, teachers and administrators.

The festivities began when the National Anthem was sung by two members of the senior class, Rachael Kearney and Carlos Rodriguez.

During the opening comments, senior Molly Dowling said that the Class of 2023 was like a good story, with the first chapters of elementary and middle school being nostalgic. They made new story entries in high school during Friday night football games and spirit week events.

Throughout the pandemic and other troubles, Dowling said classmates supported one another.

While this was the final chapter in the book of the Class of 2023, the sequel was just beginning, Dowling said.

Dowling thanked LHS Principal Audrey Downey, who was retiring at the end of the school year, for all the dedication and time she gave to all of her students. Dowling said she remembered being in Downey’s kindergarten class.

“With a pen in your hands, it’s time for you to write your own story,” Dowling concluded.

The first of the student addresses was given by Suker Mendoza-Calmo.

He said that after graduation, some people may be eager to leave and peruse their path elsewhere and that is understandable. However, Mendoza-Calmo noted that leaving does not always come easy.

He noted as the graduates begin their new chapter in an ever evolving world, he offered them some advice. Get out of your comfort zone, learning through the process, stay true to yourself, be aware of who you surround yourself with and don’t be afraid of success.

Mendoza-Calmo told his classmates that they should be proud to be a part of both the Lexington community and the Class of 2023. “This is your time to shine,” he concluded.

The next address was given by Miriam Lemus, who noted she was, “in truth,” scared as the future is unknown. She also noted that graduation marked the end of one era, but the start of the next.

Lemus said that as the students prepared to throw their caps, there is no next time for the class, but there is a future for them to move into. She said that yesterday they were Minutemen and Minutemaids, but on Sunday they were graduates.

The last student address was given by Isabella Carlson, who noted that her fellow classmates might be surprised to see her as she was gone from school for some time. She noted she had been sick and required surgery, which kept her out of the classroom.

Carlson said she didn’t think today was possible and knows firsthand that the road to graduation is not easy and there have been struggles along the way for all of them. She paid tribute to everyone who had to overcome some type of obstacle to finally arrive at graduation.

Of her classmates, Carlson said that growing up with them has changed her. She said high school wasn’t perfect for everyone but now they are all on to their next great challenge.

“You can accomplish great things, we made it!” Carlson said.

The closing remarks were provided by Miranda Gomez who said the graduates are likely to hear many offers of congratulations this week and in turn, thanked everyone who had helped to get them to this point.

She said 14 years ago the students all began their journey through their public education and they have had many first experiences together. However she noted, this is the last “first” many of them will experience together.

She called their diplomas, their “ticket to our new lives,” and encouraged her classmates to keep up the hard work that had taken them this far.

Superintendent John Hakonson took to the podium to formally present the Class of 2023 and stated they had all met the requirements to graduate. Class President Abellanedad “Abby” Allen, led the class in the turning of the tassel.

LHS principal Audrey Downey noted a total of 347 scholarships, 66 of which were full tuition, were received by 126 seniors this year. There were 41 seniors who earned Susan Buffet scholarships, 11 seniors receive Kearney Bound scholarships and 62 seniors earned 12 hours of college credit.

$72,900 in scholarships came from just from local or Lexington Community Foundation scholarships.

Downey said the total amount of scholarship dollars offered to the Lexington seniors was around $4.5 million.

Six students have enlisted with different military branches, said Downey.

The class flower was the orange carnation, class colors were orange and black, the class song was “Rocketeer,” by Far East Movement and the class moto was, “The best view comes after the hardest climb,” author unknown.