Clipper-Herald to begin publishing Gosper County legal notices

ELWOOD — The Lexington Clipper-Herald will begin publishing the legal notices for Gosper County after the county commissioners approved the change during their Wednesday, Aug. 28 meeting.
The legal notices for Gosper County had previously been published in the Elwood Bulletin. The Bulletin had recently been acquired by Cody Gerlach, the owner of the Cambridge Clarion.
With the Bulletin dropping below 300 subscribers, the paper lost its status as a legal newspaper. The decision was made by Gerlach to fold the Bulletin in with the Valley Voice, a merger of several local newspapers in southern Nebraska, including Cambridge, Oxford, Arapahoe, Beaver City and Indianola.
This ended publication of the Bulletin newspaper itself and Gosper County was without a legal newspaper in the Elwood city limits to publish its required notices.
The Valley Voice itself is not a legal newspaper as it has not yet been published for 52 consecutive weeks, according to state law.
Gosper County Commissioner Chairman Terry Lerdall said the decision was a tossup, but added the Clarion had not contacted them about the decision, the Clipper-Herald had.
Lerdall was concerned for the notification of citizens in southern of Gosper County and still plan to publish some items in the Clarion, but the commissioners designated the Clipper-Herald as the legal newspaper for the county.
He said the decision is not set in stone as the commissioners make the publishing decision every January, but said at the moment, this was their choice.
The types of notices from the county include budget hearings, meeting minutes, notices of meetings, public hearings, tax lists, court case announcements, etc.
These public notices help ensure residents can track what is going on in governmental entities which serve them and have a chance to participate in local government. Notices keep citizens informed of what is going on in their communities.
Elwood Public Schools Superintendent Daren Hatch said the schools notices and school board meeting minutes will be published in the Cambridge Clarion. He said the district wanted to keep notices in the same place for county residents.
