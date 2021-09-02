Clipper-Herald’s Heather Heinemann moving to director role at Lexington Chamber of Commerce

Another way she has been connected with the Lexington community is sitting on the Convention and Tourism board since 2013. She said this was an “exciting board,” to be on and enjoyed working with the other members. She will continue to sit on this board, but now as the Chamber’s executive director.

When asked about her reasoning for taking on the director’s position, Heinemann said it was important to overcome the negative perception people have about Lexington. She said the diversity of the community is something that brings and holds us together. “We are stronger together,” Heinemann said.

Through her work at the Clipper-Herald, she said she has established relationships throughout the community and is anxious to build new ones as the director.

Heinemann said she is eager to get out in to the community to let them know she is here to help and wants their input on improvement, new things or events they would like to see happen. She encourages businesses to join the chamber for the exposure, to network with other individuals and to find out what different resources are available for them right here in Lexington.