LINCOLN -- The Lexington Clipper-Herald won four awards last weekend in the Nebraska Press Association’s 2023 Better Newspaper Contest.

Dan Voris won first place in Division C, one of four divisions for weekly Nebraska papers, for the best single retail advertising idea produced in color.

News editor/reporter Brian Neben won first in breaking news photography and feature series and second for breaking news story.

The contest divides weekly newspapers into four circulation categories, with Class A being the smallest and Class D the largest. As a bi-weekly newspaper, the Lexington Clipper-Herald is judged in Class B.

The West Virginia Press Association judged this year’s contest.

Long-time former publishers and NPA members R.L. “Butch” and Nancy Furse sponsored the print Division A, B, C and D winners: Division A – Stanton Register; Division B – North Bend Eagle; Division C – Ord Quiz; and Division D – Orchard Antelope County News.

The Norfolk Daily News was the winner in the daily category, which excludes dailies in Omaha and Lincoln. It finished with 12 first-place awards, 7 for second and 8 for third for a point total of 228. This is the third time the Norfolk Daily News has won the daily sweepstakes. Categories for both weeklies and dailies are focused on writing, photography, advertising, digital, design and creativity.

Finishing second in the daily category was the North Platte Telegraph with the Grand Island Independent, third.

More than 2,544 separate entries were judged by members of the West Virginia Press Association.

The Cedar County News in Hartington was the Community Newspaper Digital Sweepstakes Award, which was also sponsored by R.L. “Butch” and Nancy Furse, long-time former publishers and NPA members.

The Grand Island Independent is the daily newspaper to win the Digital Sweepstakes Award.

Other weeklies in the top three were, second, Orchard Antelope County News and Stanton Register, third.

Finishing second in the daily category was the Norfolk Daily News with the North Platte Telegraph, third.

By placing first among all the Nebraska weeklies entered, the Stanton Register is the first recipient of the inaugural Allen and Linda Beerman Community Newspaper Sweepstakes Award.

Allen retired at the end of 2019 after serving 26 years as executive director of NPA; his wife, Linda, a long-time journalist and broadcaster, passed away in November 2022.

The Stanton Register finished with 18 first-place awards, 9 judged second best awards and 6 judged third best awards for a point total of 298. This is their first year to win this award.

Awards were announced at Saturday’s closing banquet of the NPA’s 150th anniversary convention, held Friday and Saturday at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott Hotel.