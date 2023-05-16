LINCOLN — Nebraska law enforcement is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort May 15-June 4, 2023.

Law enforcement officers from across the country will work together to enforce seat belt use to help save lives during increased travel.

According to NHTSA, in 2020, there were 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 58% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.– 5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.

“We want seat belt use to be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike,” said Bill Kovarik, NDOT Highway Safety Administrator. “Unfortunately, many families are suffering because their loved ones refused to follow this simple step. In fact, in 2022, we lost 131 people in Nebraska that did not buckle their seat belts.”

“If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this lifesaving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of not buckling up. Seat belts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to remember, someone is counting on you to buckle up.”