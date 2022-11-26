Class D6 announced the All-District Football team

LEXINGTON — The 2022 Class D6-3 All-District team was released for six man football.

The S-E-M Mustangs had multiple players on the first and second teams as well as Honorable Mention.

Mustang Noah Eggleston was selected as the offensive first team quarterback. He had 1,701 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 93 of 159 pass completions and two interceptions.

Kellen Eggleston was selected as first team offensive end. He had 55 rushing yards, 48 carries, nine rushing touchdowns and 23 total touchdowns.

Ryan Arbuthnot was selected as the center on first team offense. He had 337 receiving yards, 30 solo tackles, three sacks, caught two interceptions and scored eight touchdowns.

The first team offensive kicker was awarded to Mustang Jayson Guthard. Guthard was also named as the first team punter. Guthard is ranked number six on the NSAA website for both the PAT leaders and kick scoring leaders. He made 55 PATs and scored 61 points on kicks.

Mustang sophomore Maddox Jones made first team defensive line. Jones had 30 solo tackles, 64 total tackles, 6.5 yards lost on tackles, three sacks, scored seven touchdowns and one interception.

Second team offensive kicker and punter was awarded to Guthard. He had 225 punt yards, nine touchdowns, 55 of 73 PATs made and two field goals.

The defensive second team named Mustang Creyton Line on the defensive line. Line had 19 solo tackles, 36 total tackles, scored five touchdowns and had 51 carries.

Honorable Mention was awarded to sophomores Coehn Rhode and Grayden Anderson, junior Jace Rosentreader and senior Ethan Atkins.