LINCOLN — SEM had one last shot at tying the game when it chucked up one final 3 as the buzzer expired, but as it bounced off the rim, the Mustangs’ hopes of forcing overtime went with it.

SEM’s comeback effort fell short in a 53-50 loss to top-seeded Wynot on Friday in the Class D2 semifinals.

“We just knew we needed 3 to get there, so it didn’t really matter who was going to take it,” SEM coach Darby Line said. “They were guarding the 3-ball really far out. We got a pretty good look at it.”

Kellen Eggleston led SEM with 12 points and was one of four Mustangs to finish in double digits. Jayson Guthard scored 11 and Noah Eggleston and Jace Rosentreader finished with 10 each.

Zack Foxhoven and Chase Schroeder led Wynot with 12 points each and Dylan Heine scored nine.

SEM trailed by as many as 11 midway through the third quarter, but the Mustangs found some momentum late. They used a 10-4 run to cut the deficit to 41-36 going into the fourth quarter.

SEM pulled to within one possession at 42-39 following a Kellen Eggleston free throw and ensuing basket, but Wynot scored the next four points on free throws to go back up 46-39.

SEM hovered around a four-to-five point deficit for a while until Rosentreader made a much-needed 3 to cut the deficit to 53-50 with less than 20 seconds left.

Wynot missed both of its free throws with just shy of 10 seconds left. This allowed SEM to get one more play in to tie the game. The 3 just didn’t connect in the loss.

“They never gave up,” Line said. “Our defense was really good down the stretch. We put out a tremendous effort. We tried to switch defenses the best we could to keep them off balance. Effort was unbelievable. They did everything right defensively.”

SEM will play in the Class D2 third-place game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.

“If we could get two out of three … this is an incredible season,” Line said. “We’ve won more basketball games this year than SEM has ever done. We’ve set records doing that, and played some of the best competition we can possibly play in our conference and here. We don’t want to go home yet with another loss. We want to dig in and try to get one tomorrow.”

Wynot (53)

Zack Foxhoven 12, Chase Schroeder 12, Dylan Heine 9, Colin Wieseler 8, Andrew Haberman 6, Carson Wieseler 4, Kasen Koch 2.

SEM (50)

Kellen Eggleston 12, Jayson Guthard 11, Noah Eggleston 10, Jace Rosentreader 10, Creyton Line 5, Colt Schroeder 2.