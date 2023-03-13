LINCOLN — Kellen Eggleston made a game-winning mid-range jumper with six seconds left to give the Mustangs a 62-60 win over Shelton on Saturday in the Class D2 third-place game at Lincoln Southeast.

Shelton’s Ashton Simmons missed two free throws in a tied game with about 30 seconds left, giving SEM the ball with enough time on the clock to go for the game winner.

SEM played Shelton close in the first half, and even regained the lead early in the third quarter at 31-29 before Shelton went on an 8-2 run to go up 37-31.

SEM cut the deficit to one at 37-36, but Shelton scored the next eight points to extend its lead to 45-36. The Bulldogs led 50-44 going into the fourth quarter.

SEM made it a one possession game at 53-50 early in the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs used a mixture of made baskets and missed Shelton free throws to slowly claw away at the lead. Before long, SEM tied the game at 56-56.

Shelton scored the next two baskets to go back up by four. It was the last points the Bulldogs would score. Jace Rosentreader and Creyton Line made both of their free throw attempts to tie the game at 60-60, then Eggleston made the game winner.

SEM (62)

Jace Rosentreader 27, Kellon Eggleston 14, Noah Eggleston 6, Creyton Line 5, Colt Schroeder 3, Cohen Rohde 3, Jayson Guthard 2, Ryan Arbuthnot 2.

Shelton (60)

Riley Bombeck 22, Ashton Simmons 10, Ben Myers 10, Quinn Cheney 8, Luke Gillming 6, Will Roe 4.