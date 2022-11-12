Class C1-6 All-District football team selections

LEXINGTON — Fall has seemingly come and gone as football season has winded down for most. The selection for District teams for Class C1-6 was released and quite a few local athletes made the cut.

Making the District 6 first team Offense selection was Cozad Haymaker wide receiver Cord Chytka. Cord Chytka had 383 yards on 24 catches this season, 21 rushing yards, 225 kickoff return yards, 19 solo tackles, one interception seven passes defended and four touchdowns.

Gothenburg Swede offensive lineman Kai Jorgenson and Swede running back Jake Burge made the District 6 first team as well.

Others making the list for first team offensive were Seth Hauserman of Minden, Garrett Piper of Broken Bow, Cal Wells of Broken Bow, Daulton Kuehn of Minden, Austin Lutkemeier of Minden, Jackson Hinrichs of Holdrege, Connor Wells of Broken Bow, Jaydan Janssen of Holdrege and Eli Coble of Broken Bow.

First team defense selections were Cozad Haymaker defensive lineman Tyree Smith, Swede defensive lineman Zach Smith, Haymaker linebacker Eli Boryca, Swede defensive back Wes Geiken and Haymaker defensive back Dreu White. Haymaker Smith had 13 solo tackles, 32 total tackles, one sack and caused two fumbles. Haymaker Boryca had 55 solo tackles, 122 total tackles, two sacks and caused two fumbles. Haymaker White had 33 solo tackles, 52 total tackles, two blocked punts, four interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Also making first team defense was Caden Bradly of Minden, Cade Kirwan of Holdrege, Braiden Scroeder of Minden, Zack Gaffney of Broken Bow, Jake Ryan of Minden, Carter Harsin of Minden and Nathan Reynolds of Broken Bow.

The selections for second team All-District offense were Haymaker offensive lineman Eli Boryca, offensive lineman Swede Caleb Thomalla and Haymaker running back Cash Chytka.

Those also making second team offense were Brycen Schwenka of Minden, Mac Denson of Broken Bow, Evan Cyborn of Broken Bow, Max Dutcher of Holdrege, Daniel Eagle Elk of Minden, Carter Harsin of Minden, Rylan Holsten of Minden and Eli Coble of Broken Bow.

Making the second team defense were Haymaker defensive lineman Zack Gengenbach, Swede defensive lineman Bennett Geiken, Swede linebacker Jackson Daum and Swede linebacker Kooper Koehn.

Others making the second team defense list were Layton Linder of Broken Bow, Brice Chaplin of Broken Bow, Cole Guthrie of Holdrege, Hayden Holt of Holdrege, Tyson Neely of Broken Bow, Zac Sundquist of Holdrege, Bronson Glanzer of Minden and Jose Ciprian of Minden.