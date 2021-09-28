City of Lexington to start maintenance project on Adams St. Viaduct

North and south bound traffic over the viaduct will be reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals (stop lights) managing the traffic flow. Access from Elm Street and 7th Street onto Adams Street will be closed to accommodate traffic control on the north and south ends of the viaduct. Pedestrian access over the east side of the viaduct will remain open.

The maintenance activities are anticipated to last 3 to 4 weeks, with the viaduct returning to normal operation no later than October 29, 2021. The City of Lexington expects inconveniences to travel routines during the maintenance period, and encourages individuals using the road system in the area to plan travel routes accordingly, use caution traveling through the construction area, and expect slight delays. Questions or concerns about the project may be directed to Joe Pepplitsch, City Manager, at 308-324-2341.