City of Lexington to solicit bids for street extension project, Northwest Hike/Bike Trail phase two

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington will solicit bids for a project which would extend 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th St. to the east of Taft St. in preparation for the building of new housing units. The city is also looking for bids for phase two of the Northwest Hike/Bike Trail.
To prepare the area east of Taft St. for a housing development, which will be built by the Kansas based Prairie Fire Development, the city is looking for bids for two projects. They concern water and sewer improvements, as well as street paving.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch told the city council breaking down the effort into two projects should make the process more efficient and save the city money.
In a word, the project involves extending 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th St. west of Taft St., it would also create a new north-south running road in the area called Kennedy St.
A water line under the new 7th St. extension will tap into Taft St., Pepplitsch said this intersection needs to be improved as it is and will be done so during the extension. Kennedy St. will feature a 8 inch north-south running water line and will provide enough capacity for the future homes.
A lift station, which is used to move wastewater from lower to higher elevations, will be installed and will be able to accommodate 350 homes in the area, said Pepplitsch.
As for paving, the new street extensions will be 32 feet wide, which is the same width as those streets in the Northwest and Southwest additions, the curbs will be rolled and the new intersections will feature a good turn radius, Pepplitsch said.
In the paving project will be a storm sewer addition, which will help move rain water to a drainage ditch south of the area, it will be large enough to accommodate future housing developments or units.
The new Kennedy St. will also run 150 feet north of the new 7th St. extension, which Pepplitsch said will leave the city in a good position for future developments to the north and east of this addition.
Pepplitsch did note space is being made available on the 4th St. extension to allow for multi-family housing units.
The projects will need to be completed to meet Prairie Fire’s deadlines, but Pepplitsch said the contractors are ready to go and expects several bids for both projects. The city council approved the solicitation of bids.
Another project the city will solicit bids for is phase two of the Northwest Hike/Bike Trail project.
The existing portion of the Northwest Trail flanks the drainage canal on the north side of 20th St., before turning south, crossing Patriot Dr. and currently ends at 20th St., facing south.
The proposed plan has the new portion flanking Independence Ave. before taking a sharp turn west around the homes on Liberty Dr. It would then turn south again connecting with the Optimist Recreational Complex and finally connecting to the trail along 13th St. Another portion would extend the trail north from 13th St. along N. Airport Road to the Lexington Fieldhouse.
The total length of the trail construction will be approximately 4,240 feet, according to information from the City of Lexington.
Pepplitsch said some earthwork will need to be done for the paving of the trail extension. Looking to the future for phase three of the project, the plan is to extend north of 20th St. The city approved bids be solicited.
The council held a public hearing to set the 2020-2021 tax request at a different amount than last year.
The property tax request for this fiscal year will be set at $1,462,195.00. The total assessed value of property in the city differs from last year’s by six percent. While the tax levy on residents will not change, the total assessed value of property has increased.
Based on the tax request and changes in revenue, the total operating budget of the city will be more than last year’s by eight percent.
Pepplitsch noted the tax request is set at a different rate each year, being influenced by the assessed value of property during each fiscal year. The council approved the final tax request.
The council also held a public hearing concerning the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget. Pepplitsch said no changes needed to be made since the last discussion. He noted the assessed value of property increased due to housing projects which have been completed throughout the city.
After the budget hearing, the council formally approved the 2020-2021 budget and adopted the annual appropriation bill.
Another item related to the budget was increasing the base of restricted funds by an additional one percent for this fiscal year budget. Pepplitsch said this is a recommendation the city staff makes annually as it gives the city more flexibility with these funds moving forward. The council approved.
The council also sat as a board of equalization to consider assessments related to property maintenance abatement fees.
There were 10 properties listed under various owners, all which had been mowed by the city in 2018 and 2019. The prices ranged from $200 to $550 for some properties.
These property owners will be charged a special tax in the amount of the costs incurred for each property and they will have to pay the costs for the nuisance violations. The council approved the assessments.
The council also considered close out documents for the 2020 water systems improvement project, which has been done by Midlands Contracting.
The items included the final pay request in the amount of $130,975.07, a change order for the first pay request, a deduction of $13,395.00 and a certificate of substantial completion.
Pepplitsch said the water lines on 13th St., Cattlemans Dr. and Airport Rd. are all up and running. The council approved the close out documents.
The City of Lexington will change how it handles large equipment, such as loaders and graders.
Pepplitsch told the city council the city has made purchases of used equipment and new equipment, which has led to a, “hodgepodge,” of different vehicles and maintenance fees can be high keeping the fleet up and running.
The city instead of buying any equipment, will now lease vehicles from Caterpillar and certified Caterpillar dealers. This would help saving the city in maintenance costs, as Caterpillar will be responsible for upkeep, Pepplitsch said.
The city will trade in its current equipment and enter into the lease for a five year period, at the end of it they could buy the units back, or continue with another lease agreement.
The council approved the lease purchase agreement.
At 6:11 p.m. the council entered executive session to discuss negotiations for the purchase of land. The session ended at 6:35 p.m. with no action being taken.
