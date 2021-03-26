 Skip to main content
City of Lexington sells vacant 50 foot lot on 3rd St.
City of Lexington sells vacant 50 foot lot on 3rd St.

City of Lexington sells vacant 50 foot lot on 3rd St.

The city sold the lot to a neighbor of the property who plans to construct a garage and driveway.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved the sale of real estate on 3rd St. during their meeting on Tuesday, March 23.

The property is a vacant lot located at 507 3rd St. City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the lot was acquired through maintenance activity by the city and recently a neighbor to the parcel, Martin Lopez, inquired about the property.

Lopez intends to build a garage with a driveway on the lot, which would help to improve the property, Pepplitsch said.

The sale is being conducted for $1,100.00, according to the city ordinance.

Mayor John Fagot said it would have been difficult to build anything meaningful on the lot, as it is only 50 feet long.

Pepplitsch said the improvement on the property will help the residential use.

The city council approved the sale to Lopez for $1,100.00.

The city council also reappointed Pepplitsch to the position of City Manager, his salary is $133,500.00 per year.

