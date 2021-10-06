 Skip to main content
City of Lexington receives free trees, students to gain planting experience
IMG_2255WEB.jpg

Students learned how to properly plant a tree near Patriot Dr. in 2020. More students will get the opportunity this Friday near the intersection of Independence and 20th St.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington has received 10 free trees to use along the recently completed Northwest Trail Phase 2 project. This is the ninth consecutive year the City has received 10 trees from the Free Trees for Fall ReTree Planting program, an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.

In an effort to stop this decline and increase community forest resilience, the Free Trees program grants up to 10 high quality trees for tree-related educational events and community celebrations promoting trees and fall planting. To that end the City’s Parks staff and members of the Lexington Tree Board will be using the new trees to give Lexington High School Ag students hands-on guided tree-planting experience on Friday, October 8, from 10:45 to 11:10 a.m. The location will be near 20th & Independence.

Despite providing a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits, most Nebraska community forests have been in steady and sometimes dramatic decline. Many challenges contribute, including extreme weather, insects, disease and lack of diversity. The Emerald Ash borer is the latest major challenge added to the list.

In addition to simply planting more trees, the program goals include increasing appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska. Special emphasis is placed on species diversity and higher impact projects, especially street tree planting and projects in neighborhoods of highest need.

Free Trees for Fall Planting is supported by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Trees for Nebraska Towns Initiative funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust.

