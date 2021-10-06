City of Lexington receives free trees, students to gain planting experience

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington has received 10 free trees to use along the recently completed Northwest Trail Phase 2 project. This is the ninth consecutive year the City has received 10 trees from the Free Trees for Fall ReTree Planting program, an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.

In an effort to stop this decline and increase community forest resilience, the Free Trees program grants up to 10 high quality trees for tree-related educational events and community celebrations promoting trees and fall planting. To that end the City’s Parks staff and members of the Lexington Tree Board will be using the new trees to give Lexington High School Ag students hands-on guided tree-planting experience on Friday, October 8, from 10:45 to 11:10 a.m. The location will be near 20th & Independence.

Despite providing a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits, most Nebraska community forests have been in steady and sometimes dramatic decline. Many challenges contribute, including extreme weather, insects, disease and lack of diversity. The Emerald Ash borer is the latest major challenge added to the list.