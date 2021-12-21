City of Lexington hosts Celebration of Lights event at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park

LEXINGTON — It was truly a festive atmosphere during the Celebration of Lights event, hosted by the City of Lexington at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park on Saturday Dec. 18.

Dreamt up by the City of Lexington staff, the Trial of Lights is a first time event, the whole circle drive at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park has been decorated with a variety of Christmas lights and has been open to the public since Dec. 2.

The trail has been well received by the community, according to members of the Lexington city council.

On Saturday evening, a special, “Celebration of Lights” event was hosted that featured several different community groups.

A live nativity scene was provided by members of the First United Methodist Church, there were three horses and a goat, while the Matt and Julie Neher family stood in for the Biblical family.

Several community members walked around the park and sang different Christmas carols, having their music illuminated by the Christmas lights.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Popular among the children was Santa Claus, who greeted them in the gazebo in the middle of the park, two strings of red lights shown the way to Saint Nick.