City of Lexington hosts Celebration of Lights event at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park

LEXINGTON — It was truly a festive atmosphere during the Celebration of Lights event, hosted by the City of Lexington at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park on Saturday Dec. 18.
Dreamt up by the City of Lexington staff, the Trial of Lights is a first time event, the whole circle drive at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park has been decorated with a variety of Christmas lights and has been open to the public since Dec. 2.
The trail has been well received by the community, according to members of the Lexington city council.
On Saturday evening, a special, “Celebration of Lights” event was hosted that featured several different community groups.
A live nativity scene was provided by members of the First United Methodist Church, there were three horses and a goat, while the Matt and Julie Neher family stood in for the Biblical family.
Several community members walked around the park and sang different Christmas carols, having their music illuminated by the Christmas lights.
Popular among the children was Santa Claus, who greeted them in the gazebo in the middle of the park, two strings of red lights shown the way to Saint Nick.
To warm up during the cold evening, Plum Creek Market Place provided hot chocolate, according to their social media; they handed out 300 cups to visitors.
“Thanks to everyone who stopped by, we had such a great time serving everyone,” Plum Creek Market Place stated.
The Trail of Lights will continue to be open to the public until Dec. 29.
After walking through the park, visitors could also tour the Dawson County Historical Museum, which was hosting their Christmas tree night viewing.
The museum’s theme for the 2021 Christmas season is “Decades of Trees.” The businesses and individuals who took part chose a decade between 1860 and 2020 and decorated accordingly.
The viewings at night continue until Thursday, Dec. 23 from 6-9 p.m.
A special thanks from the City of Lexington was given to the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, Lexington Community Foundation, FRAE. Inc., Plum Creek Market Place, Black Diamond Auto, Shotkoski Hay, T.L. Sund, First United Methodist Church, United By Culture, the community carolers and all of the volunteers and donors.