City of Lexington hosts a public budget hearing

In police and dispatch, it was noted the city replaces one police cruiser a year and the old ones are rolled over into unmarked vehicles for investigators. The personnel schedule includes one chief of police, one captain, three sergeants, two investigators, 13 officers and two dispatchers for a total of 22 employees.

In fire and civil defense, Pepplitsch noted they will upgrade the warning sirens at the Recreation complex and the Wastewater Treatment plant.

A repaint of the Lexington Aquatic and Family Center is taking place; Pepplitsch said this needs to be done every four to five years. The old paint will be sandblasted and a new coat applied.

In the cemetery fund, there is capital to do infrastructure improvements, this includes working with the county on revamping the access ways into Greenwood Cemetery. Pepplitsch said this would be a two year, two-step process.

In the Special Revenue section, Pepplitsch noted a Community Block Development Grant, CDBG, of $485,000 will be provided to St. Ann’s Parish for upgrades to the Parish Center.