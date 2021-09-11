City of Lexington hosts a public budget hearing

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington hosted a public budget hearing for the draft fiscal year 2021-2022 budget.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch reviewed the proposed budget with members of the Lexington city council on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The property tax levy will not be changed, remaining at 0.36; Pepplitsch did note the city valuation did increase by $23,000, so the property tax requested will be $1,486,289.
Total general fund revenue was set at $8,606,218, while general fund expenditures amounted to $10,745,723.
Breaking down the general fund revenue, 22 percent sales tax; 20 percent local revenue; 15 percent property tax; 13 percent state revenue; 12 percent franchise fees; 9 percent state and federal grant in aid and two percent motor vehicle taxes.
It was noted local revenue comes from occupation tax, permits, service fees; contracts and rent, program fees, licenses, public donations, sales and local grants.
State revenue comes from mutual finance organizations and municipal equalization funds.
General fund expenditures break down as 47 percent culture and recreation; 22 percent public safety; 20 percent non-departmental; 10 percent administration and one percent cemetery.
Culture and recreation includes the Grand Generation Center, Lexington Public Library, the Aquatic Center and parks and recreation.
Public safety includes police, dispatch, fire and civil defense.
Non-Department includes support funds common to all departments.
Administration includes city council, boards and commissions, city manager, clerk, treasurer and developmental services.
Pepplitsch noted some of the highlights in the budget and there were several in the parks and recreation section.
Funds are being held as fundraising efforts continue for the Lexington Veterans Pavilion project, Pepplitsch said they plan to start construction in the spring of 2022.
Bids were recently opened for the Oak Park Splash Pad project.
This project is aimed to give families a free aquatic option during the summer. Several communities around Lexington offer splash pads, such as Yanney Park in Kearney. Oak Park was chosen for the project because it has fewer play equipment options compared to other parks in town.
A feasibility study is also being finished for a proposed indoor tennis facility and grants will be submitted to help cover the cost of construction.
Grants have also been submitted for a proposed, “Patriot Park,” on the north side of town near Patriot Dr.
In the non-department section, there are funds for painting updates at the Dawson County Opportunity Center.
In police and dispatch, it was noted the city replaces one police cruiser a year and the old ones are rolled over into unmarked vehicles for investigators. The personnel schedule includes one chief of police, one captain, three sergeants, two investigators, 13 officers and two dispatchers for a total of 22 employees.
In fire and civil defense, Pepplitsch noted they will upgrade the warning sirens at the Recreation complex and the Wastewater Treatment plant.
A repaint of the Lexington Aquatic and Family Center is taking place; Pepplitsch said this needs to be done every four to five years. The old paint will be sandblasted and a new coat applied.
In the cemetery fund, there is capital to do infrastructure improvements, this includes working with the county on revamping the access ways into Greenwood Cemetery. Pepplitsch said this would be a two year, two-step process.
In the Special Revenue section, Pepplitsch noted a Community Block Development Grant, CDBG, of $485,000 will be provided to St. Ann’s Parish for upgrades to the Parish Center.
In the street fund, Pepplitsch said the city has been working jointly with the county on several roads in the area. Other planned projects are a Highway 30 bridge that will be replaced with culverts, further work on 18th St. and another joint project on Road 425 where a box culvert will be added.
Street revenue is represented by bonds as 37 percent; state revenue is 36 percent; motor vehicle is 12 percent; local revenue at 11 percent and four percent sales tax.
State revenue comes from highway allocation, incentive payments, motor vehicle fees, maintenance contact #16 and Nebraska Road Purchase Program.
Bonds come from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Grant.
The motor vehicle portion comes from prorate and personal property taxes and local revenue comes from sale of land, inter-departmental fees and loan proceeds.
Turning to the Enterprise fund, under the water department, Pepplitsch said the city works to ensure they do not suddenly increase rates on customers in a single fiscal year, but try to keep any changes incremental.
In the sewer department, Pepplitsch did note the account is in the red as part of a transitional period as the city has been taking on several capital projects. He noted it would take a few years to turn the account around.
Looking at the ambulance account, it was noted the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department continues to partner with Priority Medical Transport to help cut down on the number of medical calls the volunteers have to respond to.
Pepplitsch said this has been beneficial for the volunteers.
In the Component Unit section, Pepplitsch discussed the Lexington Community Development Agency, he said they budget to give the CDA maximum flexibility to take on any projects that pop up. They do plan on more speculative housing projects.
There have been funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act, $895,115, to be exact. These funds will be used for sewer and water projects. Pepplitsch said they have to spend half of the funds this fiscal year and will receive another payment later on.
In the supplemental section, Pepplitsch noted a majority of debt the city is paying will be completed by 2027.
In closing, Pepplitsch said the budgeting process has gotten much easier from past years, he said the planning done years ago has paid off and the city has gotten a lot accomplished.
Mayor John Fagot and the rest of the city council members thanked Pepplitsch, Finance Director Barb Hodges and all the other city employees who put in time to work on the budget.