City of Lexington holding virtual open house to discuss indoor recreation center study

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington is looking to build a new indoor recreational facility which could allow for activities not suited for the Lexington Fieldhouse and the publics input is being sought.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. the City of Lexington is hosting a virtual public open house to discuss this new indoor recreational center. The meeting will be hosted on Zoom.

Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside said the city has received requests for activities, such as tennis, pickle ball and volleyball. The city is using the open house to hear input about other activities which are wanted, the location of center and the size.

The City of Lexington has a long wish list of improvements in all areas of parks and recreation, Burnside said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As with many projects, obtaining funding is a prime motivator for moving a project to the front burner,” Burnside said, “In this case, we'll be making a formal application for the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF) through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. This same program awarded $600,000 toward the Lexington Fieldhouse in 2014. It's a competitive grant with limited funding, so we want to make a good case.”