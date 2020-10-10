City of Lexington holding virtual open house to discuss indoor recreation center study

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington is looking to build a new indoor recreational facility which could allow for activities not suited for the Lexington Fieldhouse and the publics input is being sought.
On Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. the City of Lexington is hosting a virtual public open house to discuss this new indoor recreational center. The meeting will be hosted on Zoom.
Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside said the city has received requests for activities, such as tennis, pickle ball and volleyball. The city is using the open house to hear input about other activities which are wanted, the location of center and the size.
The City of Lexington has a long wish list of improvements in all areas of parks and recreation, Burnside said.
“As with many projects, obtaining funding is a prime motivator for moving a project to the front burner,” Burnside said, “In this case, we'll be making a formal application for the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF) through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. This same program awarded $600,000 toward the Lexington Fieldhouse in 2014. It's a competitive grant with limited funding, so we want to make a good case.”
“One component of a good case is public interest and involvement. We have engaged the firm of Olsson & Associates, with offices in Lincoln, Grand Island and Kearney, to help put together our application,” said Burnside. They are the ones who will be hosting the Zoom meeting.
Burnside anticipates Olsson & Associates will go over preliminary drawings, 3-D modeling, cost and time estimates, as well as hear discussion from the community about needs hoped to be met.
If successfully funded, it will still be sometime before any dirt is moved as the CCCFF awards won’t be announced until the end of March 2021. Burnside said it took more than a year and half to fully complete the Lexington Fieldhouse after the 2014 CCCFF pledge was announced.
“In addition to finalizing plans and securing contractors, there would be a lot more fund-raising, since a CCCFF grant cannot account for more than 50% of the total project costs,” said Burnside.
The instructions for attending the Zoom meeting can be found on the City of Lexington website.
