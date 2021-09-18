City of Lexington establishes failure to appear offense to enforce ordinances

There was a third pay request from Paulsen, Inc. in the amount of $127,496.57 for the East Addition phase one improvements. The council approved the request.

Additionally, there was also a third pay request, in the amount of $287,188.78, from Van Kirk Bros. Contracting for their water, sanitary and sewer work in the East Addition. The council approved payment.

During the public comment period, Nola Reed spoke, noting she had appeared in June, asking about a street sign being placed on Buffalo Bend, 13th St. and Liberty Dr. and question the mowing practices at Greenwood Cemetery.

Reed spoke again about these topics, on the street sign issue, Mayor John Fagot said they are looking into the necessity of the sign.

Reed also said she reviewed the cemetery rules of the city and noted how it seemed like the families rights ended once they purchased the plot.

She again criticized the mowing practices at the cemetery, saying the mowers need to show “compassion and respect,” but the goal now seems to be, “mow as fast as you can for as cheap as you can.”

Reed said a cemetery is, “hallowed ground,” and should be treated as such.