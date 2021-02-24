LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington did not host an Employee Appreciation banquet this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but did distribute honors to their service award winners for the year of 2020. Many were honored for several decades of service, while some were noted for 10 years or five years of service to the city.
City of Lexington Employee Service Awards - 2020
- Brian Neben Lexington Clipper-Herald
