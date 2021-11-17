City of Lexington awards 18th St. and Kirkpatrick Memorial Park paving contract to Paulsen, Inc.

LEXINGTON — The paving work to extend 18th St. and to create access for the future Lexington Veterans Pavilion in Kirkpatrick Memorial Park was awarded to Paulsen, Inc. by the City of Lexington during their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said two bids were received and opened on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Paulsen, Inc. had the lower bid at $532,273.00, which was 7.5 percent below Miller & Associates engineering opinion.

Pepplitsch said the Kirkpatrick paving portion was slightly higher than anticipated, due to the rising cost in construction materials. The substantial completion date for the contract is Sept. 30, 2022.

The council’s next item was to consider rezoning the Northwest Ninth Addition from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Single Family Residential.

The addition will consist of 16 residential housing lots and is located along 20th St. and Airport Road and north of the Lexington Field House. The lots will be situated around Prescott Circle.

The rezone needed to be done to bring the addition in line with the other residential lots in the area and so paving improvements can be made in the future. The council approved the rezone.