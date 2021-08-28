City of Lexington approves several documents related to community development grant for St. Ann’s Parish Center

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved three documents related to a community development block grant for the St. Ann’s Parish Center.
Previously, the council approved a $485,000 community development block grant to St. Ann’s Parish for improvements to the Parish Center.
During the April meeting, Father Matthew Koperski said St. Ann’s Parish Center, the former St. Ann’s High School, will be improved, with updates to the gym, bathrooms and basic structural improvements to the roof and doors. Funds will also be used in the prevention, preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said with these changes, the hope is to make the center more available for community use.
The council approved a memorandum of understanding, a subrogation agreement and a contract with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Another item related to the community development grant and the Parish Center was who would be the administrator and provide construction management services.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said they received two responses to a request for proposals, these were from Miller & Associates and the Cozad Development Corporation.
Pepplitsch said he, Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside and Development Services Director Bill Brecks, reviewed the proposals independently and scored them. In the end they favored the CDC.
The council awarded grant administration and construction management services to the CDC.
The next item was a resolution authorizing an application to the Land and Water Conservation Fund program.
According to the resolution, the city will apply for federal assistance for the purpose of developing a new nature-based seven acre neighborhood park featuring a 1.3 acre groundwater fed fishing pond. Other amenities would include a walking trail connected to the existing network, wetland-based native vegetative buffer around the shore and native vegetation throughout the park to protect water quality.
The city has budgeted or currently has available 50 percent match of the proposed total project funds.
Pepplitsch said there was no guarantee the city will receive the grant funding, but the city still wanted to enter their outdoor recreation proposal before the deadline. The council approved.
Next up was an ordinance authorizing the issuance of Highway Allocation Bonds.
Brad Slaughter of Piper Jaffray, spoke to the council about the bonds, stating they were financing for a five year bond and could get an interest rate around one percent. The bond amount is $1,525,000.00.
The council approved the ordinance for the bonds.