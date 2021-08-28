City of Lexington approves several documents related to community development grant for St. Ann’s Parish Center

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved three documents related to a community development block grant for the St. Ann’s Parish Center.

Previously, the council approved a $485,000 community development block grant to St. Ann’s Parish for improvements to the Parish Center.

During the April meeting, Father Matthew Koperski said St. Ann’s Parish Center, the former St. Ann’s High School, will be improved, with updates to the gym, bathrooms and basic structural improvements to the roof and doors. Funds will also be used in the prevention, preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said with these changes, the hope is to make the center more available for community use.

The council approved a memorandum of understanding, a subrogation agreement and a contract with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Another item related to the community development grant and the Parish Center was who would be the administrator and provide construction management services.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said they received two responses to a request for proposals, these were from Miller & Associates and the Cozad Development Corporation.