City of Lexington approves sale of vacant 50 foot lot on 3rd St.

LEXINGTON — With the remonstrance period expired, the Lexington city council approved formal sale of a 50 foot vacant lot on 3rd St.

The property is a vacant lot located at 507 3rd St. City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said at a past meeting, the lot was acquired through maintenance activity by the city and recently a neighbor to the parcel, Martin Lopez, inquired about the property.

Lopez intends to build a garage with a driveway on the lot, which would help to improve the property, Pepplitsch said.

The sale is being conducted for $1,100.00, according to the city ordinance.

Derek Haines with the Lexington Housing Authority appeared with a request to waive payments due in lieu of taxes, PILOT, agreement.

Pepplitsch said this is an annual consideration the city approves.

Haines said the money that would be paid in taxes will get put back into the program. The council approved the request.

The council also received the first pay request from Paulsen Inc. for the East Addition first phase improvements in the amount of $390,448.80.