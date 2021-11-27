City of Lexington approves lease agreement with Green Light Farms for property near Prospect Rd.

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington approved a lease agreement with Green Light Farms, LLC, for property located near Prospect Road and Road 434 during their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The property in question is a 4.3 acre tract of land in the Wesleyan Addition, south of HAR Transportation and east of MRK. The agreement is for one year and will terminate on Nov. 30, 2022, but the lease will automatically renew unless either party gives notice of non-renewal 90 days prior.

The rent is $500 for the first six months and then $1,500 per month.

According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s corporate and businesses search, Green Light Farms is limited liability company with a designated office address in Kearney and a registered agent and office address under Legalinic Corporate Services, Inc. in Omaha.

The nature of the business listed as not available from the Secretary of State’s site. Shawn Troia is listed as “managing member,” on the lease agreement.

The city council also considered a resolution to authorize signature of the annual street superintendent certification form.