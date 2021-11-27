City of Lexington approves lease agreement with Green Light Farms for property near Prospect Rd.

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington approved a lease agreement with Green Light Farms, LLC, for property located near Prospect Road and Road 434 during their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The property in question is a 4.3 acre tract of land in the Wesleyan Addition, south of HAR Transportation and east of MRK. The agreement is for one year and will terminate on Nov. 30, 2022, but the lease will automatically renew unless either party gives notice of non-renewal 90 days prior.
The rent is $500 for the first six months and then $1,500 per month.
According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s corporate and businesses search, Green Light Farms is limited liability company with a designated office address in Kearney and a registered agent and office address under Legalinic Corporate Services, Inc. in Omaha.
The nature of the business listed as not available from the Secretary of State’s site. Shawn Troia is listed as “managing member,” on the lease agreement.
The city council also considered a resolution to authorize signature of the annual street superintendent certification form.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said this is a certification required by state statue, Chris Miller was appointed to the position last year to replace Darold Tagge, who died on Nov. 25, 2020. The council approved signature of the form.
The last item of business was a public hearing to receive report from the Citizen Advisory Review Committee (CARC). Pepplitsch said the group met on Nov. 16 to review the Lexington Economic Development Program.
There are three different programs, the 2000 program, with a balance of $20,446.13; the 2010 program, with a balance of $378,117.60 and the 2020 program, with a balance of $404,934.22. In total there is around $800,000 in the economic development programs.
Pepplitsch said in the 2010 fund they gotten loan payments in and in the 2020 fund, they have collected sales taxes. He said the CARC members had no additional comments and looked forward to using the funds for future economic development in the community.
The council members met on Nov. 20 during a work session to discuss the 2022 development plan, they also discussed various current and potential projects for next year.