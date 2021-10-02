City of Lexington approves housing development agreement with Lexington CDA, Peque Roofing

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington has approved a housing development agreement with the Community Development Agency and Peque Roofing, Inc. during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the agreement calls for four homes to be built on the west side of Independence St., just south of the intersection with 20th St.

Peque Roofing has already built one of the homes, with another currently under construction.

The lots will be conveyed to Peque Roofing for $3,350.00. Each home needs to be constructed within 18 months of the agreement being signed and each property should have an assessed value of $250,000.00, for the purpose of workforce housing for Lexington.

“We think this is fair,” Pepplitsch said of the agreement, he noted the CDA had approved the agreement at their meeting on Monday, Sept. 20.

Between this agreement with Peque Roofing and the 20 homes to be built by Lacey Construction, there will only be a few open spots left on Independence St., Pepplitsch said.

The only other item on the agenda was a resolution authorizing the signature of the Municipal Annual Certification of Program Compliance form for the Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards.

