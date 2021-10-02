City of Lexington approves housing development agreement with Lexington CDA, Peque Roofing

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington has approved a housing development agreement with the Community Development Agency and Peque Roofing, Inc. during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the agreement calls for four homes to be built on the west side of Independence St., just south of the intersection with 20th St.
Peque Roofing has already built one of the homes, with another currently under construction.
The lots will be conveyed to Peque Roofing for $3,350.00. Each home needs to be constructed within 18 months of the agreement being signed and each property should have an assessed value of $250,000.00, for the purpose of workforce housing for Lexington.
“We think this is fair,” Pepplitsch said of the agreement, he noted the CDA had approved the agreement at their meeting on Monday, Sept. 20.
Between this agreement with Peque Roofing and the 20 homes to be built by Lacey Construction, there will only be a few open spots left on Independence St., Pepplitsch said.
The only other item on the agenda was a resolution authorizing the signature of the Municipal Annual Certification of Program Compliance form for the Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards.
Pepplitsch said this is an annual resolution and will cover them for the fiscal year, he also noted a street superintendent needs to be certified before the end of the year.
During the roundtable discussion it was clear of how many ongoing projects there are in Lexington.
Pepplitsch said the second phase of the Hike/Bike trail is nearly complete with seeding being completed recently.
Paving work will be starting soon in the Fillmore and 16th St. area, this should be completed by mid-October. Paving work will also take place to extend 18th St. and the addition of two circle drives in the Patriot Dr. area.
Maintenance work will start on the Adams St. viaduct on Monday, Oct. 4 and be finished by Oct. 29, if not sooner, Pepplitsch said.
“We are busy but progressing,” Pepplitsch said.
It was also noted the second round of a rural workforce housing grant has been approved, this will allow for around half a million dollars in funding to assist more housing project.
The city has yet to receive instructions on how their COVID-19 relief funds can be spent, but they are operating under the idea they can be used for wastewater projects. A report will be due Oct. 31.