City of Lexington approves applying for federal assistance to construct new walking trails

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved applying for federal assistance for the Recreational Trails Program to construct new trails in northwest Lexington.

Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside provided the city council with some background saying they had applied in 2017 but didn’t receive the funding owing to how competitive the process is.

The city applied again in 2018 and received the funding, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the work helped funded by that grant was only recently completed.

Now the city is once again applying for federal assistance to construct a longer trail, 1.6 miles, in northwest Lexington connecting to the existing trails. There would also be a slightly smaller loop around the Lexington Recreational Complex.

Burnside said he feels optimistic about their plan and thinks the looping segment included in the plan will help give them a leg up over other communities.

Per the resolution, the city would provide 20 percent local matching share for the project, which is expected to be around $80,000, Burnside said.

The rest of the agenda items involved pay requests.

The council approved a progress pay request, the 11th, from Walters-Morgan Construction for the 2021 Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements project in the amount of $236,117.40; the next was a request Envirodyne System Inc. for the 2020 Wastewater Equipment procurement project in the amount of $74,169.90 and the last was a request from Walker Process Equipment Division for wastewater clarifiers in the amount of $365,580.00.

During the roundtable discussion, City Manager Joe Pepplitsch asked the council to decide a date for a budget hearing date, which they set for Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Pepplitsch also noted a pre-construction meeting was held with Lacy Construction this week about the Lexington Veterans Pavilion, building activity at the site will start soon.