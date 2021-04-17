City of Lexington approves $485,000 community development grant for St. Ann’s Parish Center

Another item for consideration was a conditional use permit for a meeting hall to be located at 110 E. 6th St. in the downtown area.

Developmental Services Director Bill Brecks said this is the same location that had been the subject of a storefront church conditional use permit in 2018.

The planning commission, at that time, had forwarded the application to the city council with no opinion and the permit was only narrowly approved by a vote of 3-2 by the city council.

Brecks said the proposed church never got off the ground and now the owner, Lorena Ramirez, plans to make the space a meeting hall for the purpose of holding small social events.

The meeting hall would have a capacity of around 70, being mainly based on the number of tables and chairs in the main room, Brecks said.

Council member John Salem asked Ramirez about the purpose of the hall and if there any been any inquiries about utilizing the space.

Ramirez said, through translation by her daughter, the space would be used for events that were too large for a home, but too small for the larger venue halls in the community. They would host civil weddings, baby showers, etc.