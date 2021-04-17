City of Lexington approves $485,000 community development grant for St. Ann’s Parish Center

LEXINGTON — St. Ann’s Parish will receive $485,000 through a Community Development Block Grant after being approved by the Lexington city council.
Father Matthew Koperski appeared before the council during their meeting on Tuesday, April 13 to talk about what the parish will do with the funds.
Koperski said St. Ann’s Parish Center, the former St. Ann’s High School, will be improved, with updates to the gym, bathrooms and basic structural improvements to the roof and doors. Funds will also be used in the prevention, preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said with these changes, the hope is to make the center more available for community use.
Cozad Development Corporation Executive Director Jennifer McKone attended the meeting with Koperski and said this type of grant was a “pass-through” grant. The City of Lexington is the sub-recipient and will then pass the funds along to St. Ann’s Parish.
The council approved the application for the grant.
The next item concerned a proposed redevelopment contract with ServiceMaster.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch told the council, Brian Bazata with ServiceMaster is looking to build a new facility in Lexington and wanted to utilize tax incumbent financing (TIF) for the project.
The property in question is a lot on the corner of Frontier St. and Heartland Road., located behind the strip mall containing Hibbett Sports, Verizon, Jasmin Nails and Chase Spectrum.
The intent is for a new 8,000 square foot building to be constructed, this is double the size of the space ServiceMaster currently occupies in Lexington. Pepplitsch said he was looking for a space that would work in the long term.
The layout of the new building would include garage doors on the east side, delivery access on the south side and office space on the north. There would be public parking access, with a planned access from Heartland Road. Pepplitsch said they are looking into access from Frontier St. as well.
There will be no negative tax shift resulting from the project, with $9,600 coming as an annual projected tax shift. The TIF funds requested are estimated to be around $134,400, according to the redevelopment contract.
Pepplitsch said the new building will be, “a good improvement for the area.”
Mayor John Fagot also commented, saying this is an especially good time to support local entrepreneurs.
The council approved the redevelopment contract, which will now return to the Community Development Agency for the last time, who will issue the TIF note.
Another item for consideration was a conditional use permit for a meeting hall to be located at 110 E. 6th St. in the downtown area.
Developmental Services Director Bill Brecks said this is the same location that had been the subject of a storefront church conditional use permit in 2018.
The planning commission, at that time, had forwarded the application to the city council with no opinion and the permit was only narrowly approved by a vote of 3-2 by the city council.
Brecks said the proposed church never got off the ground and now the owner, Lorena Ramirez, plans to make the space a meeting hall for the purpose of holding small social events.
The meeting hall would have a capacity of around 70, being mainly based on the number of tables and chairs in the main room, Brecks said.
Council member John Salem asked Ramirez about the purpose of the hall and if there any been any inquiries about utilizing the space.
Ramirez said, through translation by her daughter, the space would be used for events that were too large for a home, but too small for the larger venue halls in the community. They would host civil weddings, baby showers, etc.
She also added she has received interest from people who want to use the space, but has told them she had to go through the city first to make sure everything was formally approved.
The council approved the conditional use permit, with several members wishing Ramirez good luck on hosting events.
Next the council considered a liquor license application from Casey’s.
City Clerk Pam Baruth said, at the moment, the locations in Lexington can only sell beer and Casey’s wants to make all of their locations uniform so they can sell beer, spirits and distilled spirits. There were no other changes to their liquor license. The council approved the application.
Pepplitsch asked the council to authorize the solicitation of bids for the 2021 Wastewater Facility Improvement project.
He said with a larger project such as this one, there are many moving parts and the need to get multiple bids for different parts of the project.
Bids had been received for specific equipment including a mechanical bar screen, grit removal unit, grit pumps, grit washer, influent pumps, primary clarifiers and sludge/scum pumps. Pepplitsch said these came back in good shape for the city.
The council approved the solicitation of the bids.
A work session was set for the council for Saturday, May 1 at 8 a.m.
During the roundtable discussion Pepplitsch said the East Project near Taft St. is picking up steam, with concrete going in for some of the duplexes on the north side and paving will take place soon.
The city is also looking at the improvements in the 16th and Fillmore St. area, as well as the planned Veterans Pavilion for Kirkpatrick Memorial Park. He also mentioned possibilities with the arrival of federal stimulus money, but there are few specifics just yet.
Council member Steve Smith asked Pepplitsch if the pandemic related rise in construction costs is affecting the city. Pepplitsch said lead time of getting the parts, as well as the price has increased for many items.