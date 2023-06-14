LEXINGTON — A second reading was held for an ordinance that would restrict commercial vehicle parking in residential areas during the Lexington City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 13

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch had said city staff was recommending adding a specific commercial vehicle definition to the city code and adding restrictions regarding their parking in residential zoning districts.

Pepplitch noted the city receives many complaints about semis, semi-trailers, panel trucks, etc., parking on residential streets. “It’s more prevalent than people think,” Pepplitsch said.

The definition for commercial vehicles in the city code would be, “truck-tractors or semi-trailers, panel trucks and any commercial hauling trailers.”

The section in the code regarding trucks and commercial vehicles parking in residential districts was proposed to read, “In all residential zoning districts, the parking of trucks and commercial vehicles is expressly prohibited on any residential zoned lot or on any street or public property within a residential zoning district or adjacent to residential property.”

The parking of commercial vehicles in those areas won’t be a violation if:

Trucks or commercial vehicles being used for the purpose of delivery of pickup of goods in a residential area , with loading and unloading not to exceed one hour

Unloaded trucks classified as one ton or less which have no malodorous, offense, foul or noxious odors

Trucks or commercial vehicles being used in connection with construction, repair, service or moving operations may be parked in a residential area while the construction, repair, service or moving operations are actually in process.

During the first reading last month, council member Steve Smith asked about parking a commercial vehicle in a drive way. Pepplitsch said the proposed parking code was written to not allow these types of vehicles to be parked in those zones at all.

Pepplitsch acknowledged there are two sides to the issue, on one hand are business owners who own the vehicles and might park them on their property or on the street in front of the property.

On the other is the surrounding neighborhood who may take issue with such large vehicles taking up space on a street or being parked in front of their own properties.

When asked by the council about penalties for infractions, Pepplitsch said the council could implement a warning at first and then followed by a penalty. Failure to abide by the city code is typically a $500 fine.

No public comment or input on the parking restrictions was mentioned during the meeting.

The proposed parking ordinance was approved on second reading by the council; it will be brought back for a third and final reading at a future meeting.

The council also approved two pay requests including the 21st from Walters-Morgan Construction for the 2021 Wastewater Facility Improvements project in the amount of $249,360.94.

A second change order, an increase of $18,250.00 from Walters-Morgan for the Wastewater facility project, was also approved.

The second was the first request Bert Gurney for the 2020 Wastewater Equipment Procurement – Bid D project in the amount of $69,087.60.

The council also approved the close out documents for the Revere Circle and Prescott Circle Improvements project. The third and final pay request was $10,040.79.

The last item was an inter-local agreement with the Dawson County Mutual Finance Organization and naming Pepplitsch to represent the city on the governing board.

The mutual finance organization has been in place for the last 20 years and includes county municipalities and rural fire districts.

Recently, the Nebraska Legislature changed the requirements that the agreements have to be updated every three years.

The council then entered executive session to discuss real estate negotiations for 30 minutes; no action was taken after the session was ended.