City council conveys more property to the Lexington CDA for housing development

LEXINGTON — To continue the process of housing redevelopment in Lexington, the city council conveyed more real estate to the Community Development Agency during their meeting on Tuesday, July 27.
According to the resolution, the Lexington Community Development Agency, CDA, is preparing a redevelopment project involving the same real estate.
The plots include:
The South 70 feet of Lots 17 and 18, Block 4, in Ervin’s Subdivision of the North Half of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 North, Range 21 West of the 6th P.M., in the City of Lexington, Dawson County.
The East three feet of the North 97 feet of Lot 4, and all of Lot 3, Block 22, in MacColl and Leflang’s Second Addition to the Original Town of Plum Creek, now City of Lexington, Dawson County.
The West 195.9 Feet of Lot 3, Block A, Kutz Park Addition to the City of Lexington, Dawson County, Nebraska; and Lot 10, Block 5, John L. Mays Addition to the City of Lexington, Dawson County.
The council approved the transfer to the real estate deeds.
The council also considered a manager application for a liquor license from Casey’s General Store. Krystal Carter of Lincoln was the applicant and has been employed by Casey’s since 2009. The council approved the application.
Also considered was the issuance of combined utilities revenue bond to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
The bond relates to the improvements the City of Lexington is planning to make to its Wastewater Treatment Plant, the project includes the replacement of the headworks building, primary clarifiers and other plant improvements. The NDEE has approved the project.
The bond from the NDEE will be $10,305,000.00.
Council members also agreed to meet on Wednesday, Aug. 11 for their first meeting of the month. Several council members were going to be gone on Tuesday.