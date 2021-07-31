City council conveys more property to the Lexington CDA for housing development

LEXINGTON — To continue the process of housing redevelopment in Lexington, the city council conveyed more real estate to the Community Development Agency during their meeting on Tuesday, July 27.

According to the resolution, the Lexington Community Development Agency, CDA, is preparing a redevelopment project involving the same real estate.

The plots include:

The South 70 feet of Lots 17 and 18, Block 4, in Ervin’s Subdivision of the North Half of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 North, Range 21 West of the 6th P.M., in the City of Lexington, Dawson County.

The East three feet of the North 97 feet of Lot 4, and all of Lot 3, Block 22, in MacColl and Leflang’s Second Addition to the Original Town of Plum Creek, now City of Lexington, Dawson County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The West 195.9 Feet of Lot 3, Block A, Kutz Park Addition to the City of Lexington, Dawson County, Nebraska; and Lot 10, Block 5, John L. Mays Addition to the City of Lexington, Dawson County.

The council approved the transfer to the real estate deeds.